For half a century, Thomas Pynchon has been America's preeminent novelist of paranoia, the writer who sees patterns and connections where others find only the random detritus of history. His emblem could be the spiral horn that Oedipa Maas, the heroine of The Crying of Lot 49, begins to notice emblazoned everywhere, on walls and in corners: The horn is the logo of the Tristero, an ancient, underground mail-delivery service that remains invisible precisely because it is so omnipresent. Secrets remain secret, Pynchon suggests, only because we refuse to notice them.

But even paranoids, as the saying goes, have real enemies. On September 11, 2001, for instance, the paranoid worldview was spectacularly vindicated: As it turned out, there really were dangerous people plotting in secret against the established order, and they really did manage to change history. Yet at the very moment that the paranoid imagination is proved correct, it is also, paradoxically, rendered impotent. Think of all the major writers who, in the wake of September 11, attempted to describe the world of Mohammed Atta and his co-conspirators, from the Hamburg cell to the cockpit of Flight 93. Don DeLillo, John Updike, and Martin Amis all had a try, and none of their work turned out to be equal to the subject, because in its plain factuality September 11 was already too much for our imaginations to handle.

Pynchon has already approached September 11 once before, obliquely, in his 2006 novel Against the Day. That book revolved around terrorists, of the early twentieth-century anarchist variety, and featured a dream-like passage that was unmistakably an allusion to that day's famous scenes of destruction. But now, in Bleeding Edge, Pynchon takes on the attacks quite directly, by setting his novel on and around the Upper West Side of Manhattan during the spring, summer, and fall of 2001. Showing a greater tact than Amis and company, Pynchon does not attempt the impossible task of fictionalizing the fall of the Twin Towers themselves. Instead, his characters experience September 11 the way almost all of us experienced it, on television: "Maxine goes home and pops on CNN. And there it all is. Bad turns to worse. All day long."

The actual conspiracy that brought down the Twin Towers remains deliberately undescribed, one might say, so that it will not contrast too starkly with the fictional conspiracies with which Pynchon's imagination surrounds it. For Bleeding Edge is one long, paranoid shaggy-dog story, in which the villains and villainies never stop proliferating. CIA torturers, Russian mobsters, Internet hackers, Arab bomb-makers, Mossad assassins—just about every stereotypical figure of power and menace that populates our imagination, or our TV sets, finds its way into the pages of Pynchon's novel. The book becomes, quite deliberately, a burlesque of Pynchon's own reputation for paranoia: "Paranoia's the garlic in life's kitchen, right, you can never have too much," as one character says early on.