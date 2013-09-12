This is not the first time critics of U.S. foreign policy have denied the Syrian regime’s atrocities. One of the major promoters of the Mint Press article was the liberal media watchdog group Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), which, more than a year before Ghouta, had used another dubious source to exculpate the Assad regime for the massacre in Houla. The facts of the incident were clear: The town was besieged by the regime; it was under artillery assault before and after the massacre; the barrage relented only long enough to let the perpetrators enter the town and carry out the killing. The U.N. visited Houla a day after the atrocity and an accompanying Channel 4 team interviewed survivors on camera. Three days later, Human Rights Watch pointed its finger at the regime. There was little doubt about the attack's authorship.

Yet, after a single story appeared in the conservative German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung alleging that those killed were Alawite regime supporters and that the perpetrators were besieged Sunni rebels, the far right and left ran with the story. After first making an appearance on the National Review website, it was picked up by the UK’s eccentric Media Lens; from there, it made it onto a FAIR “media alert” and eventually to Pamela Geller’s blog. The implausibility of the story, its complete reliance on anonymous sources, and the German journalist Rainer Herman’s subsequent admission that he had never been to Houla did not prevent it from becoming a news meme. In Britain, it was referenced both by Emmy- and BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker John Pilger and Guardian senior editor Seumas Milne to exonerate the regime or to cast doubt on its responsibility.

The conspiracy theory was finally laid to rest last month after the UN completed its extensive investigation confirming the regime’s guilt. None of its purveyors apologized.

This tendency to shift blame away from Assad has even infected otherwise sophisticated thinkers like David Bromwich, a literature professor at Yale. In an article last week for The Huffington Post, after questioning the reported number of dead in the Ghouta attack, and whether the munitions used were indeed chemical weapons, Bromwich advises Congress to ask Obama:

Whether the entry into Syria on August 17 and 19 of US-trained guerrilla forces of the Free Syrian Army, numbering more than 300 — and the passage of those forces through Ghouta about the time of the chemical attack, as documented in the Jerusalem Post on August 23 — did, or did not, make them targets of the attack; and if not, what information about the activity of the forces leads to this conclusion.

The implied question: If 300 FSA fighters were passing through Ghouta, then was the regime not justified in gassing the neighborhoods?

There are perfectly good arguments for opposing military intervention—and some have been made persuasively, on moral or national interest grounds. There are also good reasons to be skeptical of humanitarian conceits that might be used to justify intervention. But there is more than a fine line between skepticism and cynicism—and not even the otherwise noble concern with preventing war, or the less-noble determination to oppose a president regardless of policy, justifies excusing the Assad regime’s well-documented crimes. While war must always be an option of last resort, and it is right to be concerned about its unforeseen consequences (as long as one is mindful that inaction too has consequences), the national debate over whether to wage it in Syria is not helped by spreading ideologically driven lies.