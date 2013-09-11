Congress today is spending its time on an unusual pursuit: debating a significant piece of legislation. With debate in Syria sidelined, the Senate is taking up the first major piece of energy legislation to hit the floor since 2007—and it has an actual chance of passing the bill, to boot.

Known as the Shaheen-Portman bill for its bipartisan pair of authors, the “Energy Savings and Industrial Competitiveness Act” would set national standards for using energy efficient technology. Up to this point, adoption of those technologies has been, to put it bluntly, a disaster. Out of twelve major economies, the U.S. ranks ninth in energy efficiency. The bill written by New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Ohio’s Rob Portman would apply to the construction and manufacturing industries, and the largest domestic energy consumer, the federal government. Independent evaluations of the bill almost unanimously found that the resulting landscape produces billions of dollars in savings for consumers and businesses alike. It has the potential to cut carbon emissions by the equivalent of 22 million cars and its authors have aggressively cut favored programs to keep it deficit-neutral and non-controversial—no Solyndra loan program lookalikes allowed.

As a result, support for the bill has come from all corners. The White House, numerous major public health groups, the usual suspects who make up the environmental lobby all support it, but so do the Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Small Business Association, and the Christian Coalition of America. The bill has already passed out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee with a vote of 19-3. Senators are considering amendments to the bill on the full floor right now.

So what could go wrong?