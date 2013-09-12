Yesterday, Hanna Rosin published a version of the new epilogue she is appending to her book The End of Men, titled “The Patriarchy is Dead,” and set off a rerun of the criticisms she earned in 2012. Namely, that she has taken some valid findings about women’s economic success and spun them into an all-encompassing narrative of triumph that’s gratingly out of sync with reality. As Jezebel summed it up, “Patriarchy is Dead if You’re a Rich White Lady.” And that may have been generous: New York’s Kat Stoeffel made a list of “39 Things We’ll Miss About Patriarchy, Which Is Dead,” and many of them—from “bikini bodies” to “the 200 abortion restrictions passed since 2011” to “Getting raped because of skirts and heels, alcohol, ‘the hormone levels in nature,’ and social media”—aren’t particularly deferential to class or creed.

But the thing that rankles me about Rosin’s epilogue isn’t that I think she’s wrong. It’s that, right off the bat, she dismisses her dissenters—who she says are all well-educated feminists like herself—as self-sabotaging, and, frankly, a little sad. We’re blind to the truth she’s peddling because, according to her diagnosis, we have “some irrational attachment to the concept of unfair.” Freedom is ours, but we “cling to the dreaded patriarchy just as he is walking out of our lives.” She shakes her head at us, holding onto patriarchy like a smitten girl with a bad boyfriend. She implies that we’re afraid of the world where the protection of patriarchy no longer exists, and we have only ourselves to blame for our failures.

Of the lady journalists who took issue with her book, Rosin writes, “Many of them are in positions of influence, widely published and widely read; if they sniff out misogyny, I have no doubt they will gleefully skewer the responsible sexist in one of many available online outlets, and get results.” And she purports to know why they disagree with her: They need to “feel reassured ... that men are still on top, that the old order had not been shaken.” This is just plain illogical. Even if Rosin is correct that her peers haven’t “been held back all that much in their careers” by their gender, they aren’t just filling the Internet with essays about their personal travails. One of the writers she mentions is Irin Carmon of MSNBC; in recent weeks, Carmon has covered sexual assault in the military and the case of a 14-year-old rape victim.

But Rosin’s head-shrinking is worse than illogical; it’s offensive. There’s a long and storied tradition of people (usually men) telling women what they think—“You may be under the impression you think this, but it’s really that.” In recent years, this has been referred to as “mansplaining,” but it used to go by another word: “patriarchy.” And women can be instruments of the patriarchy, too. Rosin isn’t the first to tell members of her own sex that there’s a simple, right way to go about things, and to scold them for doing it wrong. It’s easy to draw parallels with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, whose advice that the work-life conundrum can be solved by "leaning in" puts blame on women who “leave before they leave”—which is to say, women who have to scale back at work because they don’t have three nannies, and who lose out professionally as a result.