These thoughts are provoked because Pfeiffer has a new film, The Family, about a Mafia family that goes into the witness protection program (in rural Normandy!), except that old habits die hard. Pfeiffer is mom, and Robert De Niro is dad. He’s Giovanni and she’s Maggie. They were the Manzonis and now they’re the Blakes. Tommy Lee Jones is the FBI man who is supposed to look after them. Has there ever been a movie with three grumpier stars? Pfeiffer rolls her eyes and shrugs with her mouth, enough to suggest it might be a black comedy, and in the long ago, merry Married to the Mob, she was a sweet kid mixed up with the wrong people. But in The Family, her illusions have gone, and there’s a daughter in the film, Dianna Agron, to do the looking cute stuff.

There was a time when Michelle Pfeiffer was getting $10 million a picture and I suppose one of those paydays, What Lies Beneath, counted as a hit. That’s the one where her husband, Harrison Ford, is out to get her, but Ford does villainy with about as much heart as Pfeiffer does, “Aren’t I great—come and get me.” I don’t know where the line is drawn that made it clear Michelle didn’t want to have to seem great or gettable. She looked as if she’d been crying all night. She seemed gloomy and broody, and even in the alleged love stories, you never felt that she was being moved by what was going on. The last time I felt that being in love meant anything to her was Love Field, The Age of Innocence, and The Russia House (she had a bit of Garbo in that one).

In the years since then, the list of work gets increasingly dank: Wolf (that was Jack Nicholson’s film); Dangerous Minds (she was teaching rough kids); Up Close and Personal—that was the one about television, with Robert Redford, and it was terrible; To Gillian on her 37th Birthday; One Fine Day; A Thousand Acres; The Deep End of the Ocean; The Story of Us; What Lies Beneath; I Am Sam; White Oleander; I Could Never Be Your Woman (straight to DVD); Hairspray; Stardust; Cheri; Personal Effects; New Year’s Eve; Dark Shadows; People Like Us (as Chris Pine’s mother). Some of those aren’t as bad as others. But some are far worse. Dark Shadows is lamentable, and Pfeiffer looks wretched about being in it.

What happened? She has been married for decades to David Kelley, the very successful television producer (“LA Law”; “Chicago Hope”; “The Practice”; “Ally McBeal”). They have two children. For all I know it’s a happy home where no one takes her films seriously. But they would seem to be prosperous enough that she doesn’t need to go on being unhappy. Take Cheri. It’s a classic older woman–younger man story, taken from Colette. Christopher Hampton wrote the script and Stephen Frears directed—some 20 years earlier they had worked with Pfeiffer on Dangerous Liaisons, where her character had a lot to cry about. The role of the woman in Cheri runs over with opportunity. It ought to work. But the film was a failure, and it seemed as if something Michelle was reluctant to look old enough, or even to be there.

If you hoped The Family might be funny, think of the last time an actress had a good time with De Niro. Michelle Pfeiffer has had three Oscar nominations in her time, and she made a handful of very entertaining pictures as well as The Fabulous Baker Boys which is in the highest rank. But for years now, she has not seemed to be enjoying her work. There’s a simple rule about movies, and it applies to other things—if you want the world to have a good time, start with yourself. As it is, being on screen just seems to rub salt in Michelle’s wound: She was pretty once and insolent toward pushy guys. Nowadays, she ought to be called Maud or Magda. Michelle is a dog that don’t hunt.