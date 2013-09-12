What’s driving Russia’s tactical change on Syria? Analysts say it was the threat of U.S. strike – specifically, the chance to claim a Russian victory, by stopping it from happening. The real test is whether it will produce a real chance for peace in Syria.

UN Inspectors Will Point to Assad Next Week, Foreign Policy reports. Citing a senior Western official, FP says evidence collected by UN team sent to investigate the August 21 chemical attack on Al Ghouta “will provide a strong circumstantial case—based on an examination of spent rocket casings, ammunition, and laboratory tests of soil, blood, and urine samples—that points strongly in the direction of Syrian government culpability.” It also says the report will be released on Monday.

If all that is true it will add pressure on Russia and Syria to deliver on diplomatic negotiations. Other forms of leverage, like the prospect of a U.S. strike, are fading. The Obama administration has said the prospect of military action is still on the table and must remain a credible threat, but recall that the U.S. Senate vote to authorize a Syria strike is on hold, possibly for good.

The War Rages, As Rebels Get Their Guns. The CIA has begun delivering weapons to rebels in Syria, the Washington Post reports, citing U.S. officials. The Free Syrian Army says they’re still waiting for the weapons to arrive.

They would come months after President Obama promised to arm what it sees as the moderate forces of the Free Syrian Army—a move to boost its capacity against the Assad regime and Al Qaeda linked groups in Syria. The Free Syrian Army, a decentralized network of brigades fighting the Assad regime, have criticized Washington for calling on Assad to step down, without doing enough to help them make it happen. One moderate brigade told Syria Deeply they have no money for ammunition and will be out of food within a month. In contrast, Al Qaeda linked groups have been well funded and well armed, helping them gain ground on the battlefield.