write some skinny poems—

James Schuyler



Life is rough, as

Rough as you make it.

Is it better to be the

Best at something, or is a

Gentleman’s C enough,

At least occasionally?

I used to think it was—

I used to think whatever

Felt like thought was sheer

Pleasure, but I’m old now:

It’s all edges, edges and

Scraps, like a collage.

I thought that continuity

Was everything, and now I

Think it’s a mirage, like a

Sound-effect or an echo,

A reflection of what flows

Inexorably beneath. “Man

Is the measure of all things”:

Protagoras. Plato refuted

Him, to no avail—you can’t

Argue with a blank stare:

“Here I stand.” I hate poems

Of affirmation, poems too

Unaware, too smooth

To be true. Life is rough.