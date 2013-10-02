Or when she told us, for the tenth time maybe,

about the public speaking contest that, as a young

law student, she’d won, nearly won, even though

she faced serious competition, and like everyone

there was stunned that a woman had won, nearly won,

and not a man, a future judge or lawyer,

she came out the best, nearly the best, although technically

speaking someone else took home first prize—

and that was her greatest success,

and when we listened to her story, later, much later,

ironically, a little bored, thinking: "you’re still

caught up in a competition, invisible this time,

like most such occupations,

and you want us to bestow the laurels

they refused you then,”

and how I wish I could hear

her tell the story again

about the contest she nearly won,

and in which, I think, after decades

of her memory’s unceasing labor,

she finally carried the day.

Translated by Clare Cavanagh