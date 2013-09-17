The medical device field, for instance, has seen success at lowering costs while improving effectiveness. Companies in this industry produce diagnostic machines, surgical tools, and implantables like artificial knees and hips. Since 1989, this sector has accounted for only about 6 percent of health spending. Competition has kept costs growing at less than half the rate of inflation—1.2 percent versus 2.8 percent. In other words, the price of medical devices has actually been falling in real terms.

Newer devices and the new procedures that employ them also save money by reducing the risk of complications and shortening the hospital stay. Endoscopic surgery is a classic example. Surgeons operate using a fiber-optic camera and tools threaded through small incisions made in the skin. The cuts are smaller, there is less scarring, and patients can go home faster, often on the same day. Recoveries are also quicker. Heart bypass patients typically cannot drive for weeks after their operation. One study found that those who received minimally invasive surgery went back to work 37 days sooner, on average.

The spinning pump that Zuniga had in his heart had been compared against the traditional balloon pump in a randomized trial of two hundred patients. The money saved when patients got healthier faster more than made up for the additional cost of the new device. They spent two fewer days in the hospital, and were less likely to have to go back for additional surgery.

Looking solely at the medical costs, though, can understate—sometimes wildly—the benefit of some treatments. Insulin pumps are a wearable convenience for diabetes patients that allow them to program how much insulin they get over the course of a day. Instead of having to inject themselves with three or four shots a day, patients get a smooth dose that ramps up and down. Newer devices can communicate wirelessly with implantable blood sugar meters so patients prick less and worry less about managing their disease. Studies have suggested that such technologies reduce the rate of infections and hospitalizations, but the biggest benefit is the freedom not to have to think about diabetes all the time.

Joint replacements offer a more dramatic illustration of the huge but hard-to-calculate lifestyle improvements that medical devices can provide. The costs of these procedures, which alleviate painful and often debilitating bone-on-bone grinding, can easily add up into a statistic about how much Americans spend on healthcare. But the benefits—more working years, fewer disability payments collected, and improved quality of life—go unrecorded.

Research indicates that, seven years after surgery, Medicare patients who receive total joint replacement run a lower risk of heart failure and mortality compared to osteoarthritis sufferers who do not receive total joint replacement. A recent study estimated that even when costs are counted, total knee replacements net society about $19,000 per patient, mostly because patients can go back to work. The authors calculated that the U.S. saves $12 billion dollars from the procedures performed in a single year. Another report from the U.K. found that in a year, hip replacement surgery allowed 11,000 people to continue working, saving the nation’s welfare system $56.5 million each year they are employed.

It’s useful to be reminded of this bigger picture as policymakers debate how to tamp down health care costs. Not all medical spending is equal, and some parts of the sector have a record of delivering more for less money, like the medical device industry. In that crowded market, where most products are replaced with newer models every two years, the money spent leads directly to longer and healthier lives. Most importantly, the constant innovation has allowed doctors to do things they could not have imagined even a decade earlier — like saving Noel Zuniga’s life with a tiny pump the thickness of a chopstick.