• U.S., Russia Strike a Syria Deal That Only Goes So Far. If the framework agreed over the weekend is effectively followed, it will eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal by the middle of next year. On Monday the U.S., France and Britain agreed to step up pressure on Assad to stick with the deal.

It doesn’t do much to quell the civil war in Syria – some argue it will make it worse. Fighting has escalated during the chemical weapons talks, and clashes continued throughout the weekend, as Assad’s conventional weapons continue to pound rebel-held areas. Regime officials declared victory in the chemical weapons deal in what Reuters referred to as a gift for Assad. Anne Barnard of the New York Times wrote that the chemical weapons deal “left rebels deflated and government supporters jubilant. And both sides say it means the United States knows Assad is not going anywhere anytime soon.”

• The Iran Factor Comes to the Fore. Discussion and diplomacy around Syria’s war has shifted focus to Iran – its alleged involvement in the conflict, bolstering President Bashar al-Assad, and the fallout on long-running efforts to curb Iran’s own nuclear program.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran is dialing up its presence in Syria, training Shiite militiamen to do battle, in what it sees as a sectarian war against a largely Sunni uprising. The BBC identified an internet video showing Iranian fighters in Syria, what that channel called “the first tangible indication of Iran’s involvement in the fighting in Syria on the side of the government forces.” Officially, Iran’s diplomats have denied military involvement in Syria, though the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said that its feared Quds Force is providing “intellectual and advisory assistance” to the Assad regime.