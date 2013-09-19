Today's forward-looking college campus is home to dorms that boast amenities like flat-screen televitions, state-of-the-art exercise rooms, and tanning salons. At the same moment that the cost of college is increasingly the object of scruitiny, dorms are going upscale. Why is this happening? Here's an explanation. Below, a sampling of some recent developments.
Courtesy of Chestnut Square
Single bedroom in a student house built by Chestnut Square in Philadelphia
Courtesy of Chestnut Square
Games room in a Chestnut Square student apartment in Philadelphia
Courtesy of Chestnut Square
Gym in a Chestnut Square student apartment in Philadelphia
Courtesy of University Village Student Apartments
A study in an Ohio State University apartment
Courtesy of University Village Student Apartments
A pool for Ohio State University students
Courtesy of The Estates (American Campus Communities)
A card table in a student house in Gainesville, Florida
Courtesy of The Estates (American Campus Communities)
A student house in Gainesville, Florida
Courtesy of Utah State University
Temple University's new Morgan Hall
Courtesy of Utah State University
A kitchen in Temple University's new Morgan Hall