“UN Chem Attack Report Doesn’t Show Whodunit,” read the headline in state-owned Russia Today. The U.N. evidence offers no “bulletproof data or conclusions” on who ordered the attack, said Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. “Syria CW attack scene may have been manipulated,” said Iran’s PressTV, citing elements of the report. Even Germany’s Deutsche Welle says that many questions, “including who is to blame, remain unanswered.”

Why does that matter? Because each side is sticking to its diplomatic story, effectively neutralizing the impact of the U.N report. It would prove more significant if the report prompts series U.N. action in the coming weeks, like a referral of Syria to the International Criminal Court (that’s what Human Rights Watch is urging). But few are holding their breath for any bold moves.

Now, About Enforcement – A Complex Reaction to a Chemical Crime. With the prospect of a U.S. strike on hold, the strongest response on the table is a U.N. resolution by the U.S. and its allies, threatening to punish President Bashar al-Assad. They’re calibrating a fine line, trying to land on a stuff measure, without going so far that it angers Russia (Assad’s primary patron at the U.N). Russia has already said any resolution won’t allow the use of force.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S., France, and Britain “vaguely described economic sanctions and other penalties that could be enforced against Damascus under a binding Chapter 7 resolution at the Security Council,” but made “no mention of the approval of military action.” The U.N. Security Council will hold negotiations this week, according to AFP.

Making Peace Out of Chemical War, Where Assad Stands. Despite the proud rhetoric from Damascus, claiming victory over the U.S., backers of Bashar al-Assad are split on whether he’s been helped or hurt by the chemical weapons deal.