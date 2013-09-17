The Syrian military also target the field hospitals. For many sick and injured I interviewed, it was too dangerous even to attempt to reach these clinics. One mother has a 15-year-old in Damascus who lost half his face to a shell, but he is unable to travel to Beirut for medical care because vans carrying the injured to Lebanon are targeted too. Another man told me about being targeted as he and 22 others were travelling to Beirut for the surgeries they needed that were unavailable in Syria.

“I got out of the microvan for 2 minutes, for a cigarette … and watched a missile hit the van. All my friends were turned into dust.”

Beyond physical injuries, I was struck by the rise of infectious diseases that are more reminiscent of 19th century Britain. In both places, the rapid urbanization, overcrowded living conditions, lack of sanitation and waste disposal (no toilets or trash collection), the use of child labor and food insecurity led to a radical increase in infectious disease and infant mortality. And yet in Syria we are seeing not only the usual suspects of typhoid and dysentery, but also leishmaniasis, an exceptionally nasty skin disease which, left untreated, leads to permanent facial scarring. Before the war there were fewer than 3,000 cases in Syria, and there were some 250 treatment centers across the country. Now, as the sandflies responsible for spreading this condition breed out of control, as the trash piles up and sewage lines the streets, and with the treatment centers long shut down, there are estimated to be more than 100,000 cases, and counting.

Syria used to have free public hospitals and manufactured all its own medications. There were all kinds of specialists and allied health services, and medications were both accessible and affordable. Cheap, even: a month’s supply of anti-hypertensive cost about $1 (now, if you can get it, it’s 15 times that). Before the war, virtually everyone had running water and rubbish collection.

No vaccination means outbreaks of measles, and no pharmacies mean people dying of hypertension and heart disease. Food insecurity leads to malnutrition, rickets and increased vulnerability to infectious diseases. No contraception and no maternal health care lead to unplanned pregnancies at a time when antenatal and maternal health is denied. Without specialist surgeons, lacerations become loss of function, wounds become amputations.

If we can’t stop the killing in Syria, let’s at least pry open the borders so that aid and medical care will flow freely into Syria, instead of refugees flowing out, and we might at least curtail the spiraling of Syria from a middle-income country into a developing country with the diseases of poverty. And as the world mobilizes to stop the Syrian military’s use of chemical weapons, let us also mobilize to stop its use of another weapon of mass destruction: the deliberate attacks on medical care.

As a pediatric intensivist, general practitioner, public-health specialist, human-rights researcher and aid worker, I have worked in enough dodgy places over the last two decades to have seen a broad range of ill health and inhumanity. I am fully aware that hospitals were targeted in Bosnia, doctors were targeted in Cambodia, and aid workers have been targeted all over the world. But I have never encountered the scale upon which medical neutrality is being violated in Syria. This targeting of medical care has effectively become a weapon of mass destruction.

Annie Sparrow, a critical-care pediatrician and public health professional, is assistant professor of global health and deputy director of the human rights program at Icahn School of Medicine. This article was originally published on SyriaDeeply.com. To sign-up for SyriaDeeply's daily newsletter, visit SyriaDeeply.com.