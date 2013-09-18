Billed as “an intense, wild ride into the dark heart of celebrity,” James Franco’s novel Actors Anonymous—which comes out next month—is an intense, wild ride into the ego of James Franco. The book’s format ranges from essays to poetry to Wikipedia entries, and jumps between the perspectives of several actors in a fictional support group called “Actors Anonymous.” Somehow Franco managed to wrangle blurbs from Gary Shteyngart, Amy Hempel, and David Shields, adding to the sense of the book as performance art. The novel is part meditation on the nature of fame, part self-back-pat—which is to say, exactly what you’d expect. For example:

1) Sometimes it is painful to be oneself; at other times it seems impossible to escape oneself.

2) I am an actor, so I can play everything. Everyone is in me, and I am a part of everyone.

3) I am Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando and Jimmy Stewart and Jean-Paul Belmondo and Steve McQueen. I am Meryl Streep and Natalie Wood and Cate Blanchett and Marilyn Monroe.