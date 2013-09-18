This is the regime whose actions will spell the difference between the success or failure of the Washington-Moscow chemical weapons accord. This is the regime whose innocence in the events of August 21 is still proclaimed by Russia's leaders despite compelling technical evidence to the contrary.

Asked about the Assad regime's resumption of shelling and bombing—resulting, the reporter said, in "more than a thousand people killed just over the past week"—White House Press Secretary Jay Carney had the following to say: "The issue of the use of chemical weapons in violation of the international prohibition has always been distinct from the underlying civil war—civil conflict in Syria. And the threat of force that the president issued was in response to Assad's use of chemical weapons against civilians on a large scale."

It is true that the slaughter of Syrian civilians through conventional munitions delivered by artillery, aircraft, rockets, and missiles did not engage the interest of President Barack Obama in a military response, even one of a humanitarian nature that would offer a degree of relief to U.S. allies and friends bearing the burdens of refugee flows. It is likewise true that small scale regime chemical use did not stimulate the president's interest in punitive missile strikes. Carney misled no one on this score: a military response to the crossing of a red line is as much a matter of scope as content.

Where Carney may have been misled by the reporter's question, or where he may have led his questioners astray, was with the phrase "underlying civil war—civil conflict in Syria." The deaths referred to in the question were not produced by battles between combatants. They were caused by massed fires brought to bear by the Assad regime on populated areas it is, to quote the aforementioned report to the UN, "unwilling or unable to recapture through ground operations."

This deliberate targeting of civilians is neither civil war nor civil conflict. It is murder. It is terror on a mass scale. It is children being torn to shreds by mortar rounds, artillery shells, cluster bombs, thermobaric bombs, barrel bombs, and even Scud missiles. It is civilians—seven million of them to date—driven from their homes, two million across international boundaries. It is a human toll whose implications for survivors—the maimed, traumatized, terrorized, homeless, and parentless—will be measured for generations to come. For over 100,000 human beings it has been an end to life on this earth.