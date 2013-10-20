The genius could be a maker of revolutions, a leader of the people.

Such reverence gave new impetus to the cult of genius that had developed in Europe for close to a century, allowing it to burst forth in spectacular new ways. The scale of the revolutionary celebrations was impressive, their claims about genius bold. And in their repeated insistence that exceptional individuals were the true motors of history, who had ushered in the glorious dawn of 1789, the revolutionaries worked to drown out the doubts of skeptics like Adams. Consolidating a myth of the genius’s political power that even their opponents would come to share, the revolutionaries elaborated a belief that would long outlive them. The genius could be a maker of revolutions, a leader of the people, a revolutionary man.

Amidst the upheavals of the Revolution, “Genius” took the place of kings on revolutionary playing cards, and the “genius of France” graced revolutionary coins, just as the genius of the emperors had once sealed the specie of Rome. Symbolically, the genius was usurping the place of sovereigns and claiming the right of kings.

That belief, that myth—whether celebrated in the Panthéon or bemoaned in counterrevolutionary phrases, such as “the Revolution is the fault of Voltaire”—highlights a way in which the revolutionary experience gave a new inflection to the cult of genius. By linking geniuses emphatically to politics and political change, the revolutionaries highlighted the capacity of extraordinary individuals not just to understand the world, but to change it. Only with the Revolution could a myth of revolutionary genius emerge, and with the propagation of that myth was born a possibility, still fledgling, but soon to be fulfilled: that genius might be used as the basis of political power, celebrated not only in death but in life, employed to justify an extraordinary privilege and license. The very possibility raised a question: What was the place of the genius in a free nation? To a regime that had declared liberty, equality, and fraternity as its founding ideals, it was not an idle concern.

In the early, heady days of the Revolution, the answer to the question seemed straightforward enough. “Nature has formed an intimate union between liberty and genius,” the playwright, poet, and politician Marie-Joseph Chénier observed in his report recommending the transfer of Descartes’s remains to the Panthéon. In Chénier’s view, Descartes’s exile and death in Sweden was a measure of the despotism of the Old Regime, a failure of recognition that he would later describe as a “crime against genius” requiring expiation and atonement. It was only natural to Chénier that a man whose “very existence marked out an extraordinary epoch in the history of the genius of men” should be honored as a friend of revolutions. Genius and liberty were one. The connection had long been implicit in the understanding of genius as a force that refused to bow to convention, to slavishly acquiesce to established rules, and already in the early eighteenth century, English commentators were making the connection explicit. Enlisting Longinus as an apologist for the Glorious Revolution that overthrew the despotism of the Stuarts in 1688, they cited with relish a line that the ancient himself had implied was already well established—the view that “democracy is the nurse-maid of genius,” and that freedom alone “has the power to foster noble minds.” Later in the century, the French Encyclopédie agreed, observing in its article on “genius” (génie) that “rules and laws of taste will only be obstacles to genius,” which “breaks them to steal from the sublime.” Before the sublime spectacle of the French Revolution, it was easy enough to conflate aesthetics and politics, envisioning genius as a revolutionary force for freedom that was capable of throwing off the shackles of tired formula and overturning arbitrary laws.

But genius was not only a liberator and breaker of rules, it was also a legislator. As Kant famously claimed in the Critique of Judgment, it “gives the rule to art.” To conflate aesthetics and politics once again, was it not evident that genius might lay down the law? Just like the sublime force that moved it, genius could induce the spirit of liberty or impose the awe of authority, eliciting reverence, terror, and the fear of death. And, as Diderot had speculated, giving new articulation to a venerable concern, duplicity, domination, evil, and crime might be the genius’s lot. Seen in this light, the “intimate union” between liberty and genius was not so clear. When it was revealed, after his remains had been safely laid to rest in the Panthéon, that Mirabeau was in truth a traitor who had entered into secret negotiations with the king, such thoughts were no longer mere conjecture. Mirabeau’s spirit was exorcised and his relics were removed, translated to a cemetery for criminals. The example of the fallen saint prompted suspicion and fear: Was not genius always a temptation? And what prevented those who possessed it from abusing its power? As none other than Maximilien Robespierre pointed out in the National Convention in answer to Fabre d’Églantine’s proposal to institute a festival of the genius as the first of the Revolution’s supplementary holidays, “Caesar was a man of genius,” but “Caesar was nothing but a tyrant.” Cato, by contrast, possessed virtue, and Cato was of “greater worth than Caesar.” Genius was no guarantee of justice or right conduct, Robespierre made clear, and for that reason, a “day of virtue should take precedence over the festival of the genius.”