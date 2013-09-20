Ambiguity is at the core of Rouhani’s biography—it is a characteristic that he has long cultivated. He contemplates every word before he utters it, and he can manage his own anger, knowing the proper time to unleash it or to feign umbrage. Even his sartorial choices—the impeccable cut of his robes, the exquisite choice of fabric—seem to deliberately offer tantalizing clues to all sides. His unique style hints at an appreciation of individuality, but he never wears styles that aggressively challenge clerical convention. Despite his slipperiness, he’s not an ingratiating toady; his self-assuredness borders on arrogance.

By the time that revolution began stirring in the mid-’70s, Rouhani was already clustered in the inner circle of its leaders. Although he finished his graduate studies in Scotland, the core of his education was the eleven years he spent in a Qom seminary. He gravitated toward the junior clerics who were fans of the increasingly militant Ayatollah Khomeini. By the fall of 1977, Khomeini’s followers trusted Rouhani to such a degree that they assigned him to deliver a eulogy for the Ayatollah’s son Mostafa.

Throughout his career, Rouhani has been appointed to carry out delicate tasks, even reportedly joining the Iran-Contra negotiations, when Reagan administration officials famously arrived in Tehran bearing a cake and a Bible. But he has also skillfully shunned fool’s errands that might risk his career. In 1989, President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani asked Rouhani to run the ministry of intelligence. Rouhani understood that the job offered him much short-term power, but that it was also a contentious assignment that would have left him with legions of enemies. He preferred to bide his time for another, more important position.

Given his history of serving the regime, it is strange that Rouhani’s presidential candidacy this spring came to represent the hopes of reform. That’s a position he earned largely by default. After the last-minute disqualification of Rafsanjani—a founding father of the revolution who has turned into a critic of the regime—Rouhani was left as the only non-hardline candidate. With no foes to his left, he began to cautiously mouth reformist slogans about the rule of law. His victory in the first round of voting stunned virtually every credible pundit in the country.

Even some disaffected conservatives rallied around Rouhani. There’s a growing sense that the regime needs saving from the damage wrought by Ahmadinejad. It is true that the country has recorded windfall oil profits. But it has squandered those thanks to corruption, incompetence, and harebrained schemes. Economic sanctions, which Ahmadinejad dismissed as inconsequential, have exacted a high price. Government officials admit to an inflation rate of 45 percent; some neutral economists say it is twice that number. Last year, the Iranian economy grew at negative 5.4 percent; youth unemployment stands at 30 percent. None of this is made any easier by an unprecedented flight of the country’s best minds.