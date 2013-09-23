Some longtime New Yorker readers may be appalled to hear a former editor speak of the magazine as though it is competing for eyeballs with other covers. For much of its time, The New Yorker was self-contained and defiantly off the news-cycle (people say that a Mel Brooks profile in the late 1970s was deliberately held so that it was not published too near to the release of one of his films). As for the cover, minus a couple Depression-era depictions of poverty, it was walled off from what was happening of import both outside the magazine—World War Two, the Sixties—and inside it: The cover of the August 31, 1946 issue depicts a summertime idyll, even though had you opened it you would have found John Hersey’s “Hiroshima.”

“It’s not supposed to be spectacular,” editor William Shawn, who reigned with storied benevolence from 1952 to 1987, once said. “When it appears on a newsstand, it’s not supposed to stand out. It’s a restful change from all the other covers, I’d say.” Today, not only does The New Yorker court disputation with its covers, it often hypes them online the Friday before publication. (This week’s must not have been deemed sufficiently buzzy.)

Given The New Yorker’s tradition, some—okay, I—had qualms about the magazine’s deliberately provocative covers and its efforts to promote them. Call it Luddism, call it fuddy-duddy-ness, but at least admit it is internally consistent. This is a magazine, after all, that still uses that umlaut-thing (actually called a diaeresis) in hiatuses, as in “coöperate”; still deploys an army of fact-checkers that would embarrass virtually any other magazine; and still, indeed, has a cover that does not allude to what’s inside the thing itself (and also rarely, if ever, contains a photograph). Magazines are supposed to stand for something, and one of the things The New Yorker stands for is continuing to be the rarefied thing known as The New Yorker, and the cover is a key way of conveying that—“it’s one of the only magazines left where the cover doesn’t have to be about what’s inside,” as Spiegelman tells me, “a rather remarkable position.” Ultimately, making a big deal out of the covers defies the magazine’s ethos.

“What would Mr. Shawn say?” says David Remnick, the magazine’s current editor, after I put the question to him. “I really don’t know. And, with respect, it would be foolish to get bogged down in that kind of curatorial obsession. A magazine that starts behaving like a museum of itself or one that makes a cult of a particular editorial predecessor, even one as great as Shawn, is asking for trouble.”

You can get a vision of how people saw The New Yorker in its pre-Brown (some would say prelapsarian) state by checking out a New Republic cover-story review published in 1990 of an earlier book containing New Yorker covers. Author Louis Menand—now a New Yorker staff writer—took stock of the hand-wringing over whether something as self-consciously twee and above-the-fray could survive. He concluded, presciently: “The New Yorker’s market is still there, but it’s wearing a different face. Maybe the magazine will put on another face to meet it.”