When it passed a bill to cut $39 billion from the food stamp program, or SNAP, the House of Representatives put the worst of the Republican party’s illogical Randism on display. Perhaps the most telling statement came from Michael Grimm of New York, one of just 15 Republicans who didn’t vote for the legislation (which no Democrats supported); trying to excuse his failure to vote for what has been dubbed “one of the most heartless bills” in memory, he said:

"I just felt the cuts were a little too steep, especially because right now I have a lot of Sandy victims who have never been on assistance ever in their life," Grimm said. "And a lot of these hard-working families have lost everything, and for the first time, they're needing food stamps. So I didn’t want to affect those Sandy victims."

Those Sandy victims, who aren’t like the rest of America’s unwashed and untrustworthy poor (the bill requires drug testing for SNAP recipients, following a state-level trend that heaps stigma onto welfare), but who were knocked down through no fault of their own. Implied in what Grimm didn’t say is an excellent articulation of Republican beliefs about poverty and the people who find themselves in it, which were encapsulated in Mitt Romney’s 47 percent slip-up last year. At least, in a world governed by these rules, Grimm’s unlucky constituents will soon be back on their feet; it’s in the nature of cream to rise.

If you listened to Republicans say their piece in the House yesterday, you’d think the people suffering at the bottom our economy were there by choice. In the words of John Boehner, “This bill makes getting Americans back to work a priority again for our nation’s welfare programs.” If he’d done his homework, he’d know Americans are working: SNAP benefits decline far less than other government assistance programs as income rises, so the incentive to work is high—higher still given that the baseline SNAP benefit is only about $1.40 per person per meal. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “Among SNAP households with at least one working-age, non-disabled adult, more than half work while receiving SNAP—and more than 80 percent work in the year prior to or the year after receiving SNAP.” So when the bill’s authors decided to mandate that adults between 18 and 50 without children who are minors find a job or apply to a work-training program before they could get a dime, and then limited the time those recipients could get benefits to three months in a three-year cycle, it’s not clear who they were trying to galvanize off the couch.