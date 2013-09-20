In east-coast Washington—that is, the District of Columbia—development of the federal data hub is proceeding pretty well, by most accounts. A final check of security was delayed until September 30—yes, one day before the whole system is supposed to go online—but so far the hub has worked well in tests with sites that the states have built. Glitches are still possible, as they always are with a new online product. But if it works, that means states like California that have done their jobs will be set to go.

The federal websites—the ones HHS will run for states that can’t or won’t do it on their own—are another story. Reporters from Reuters have now published two reports about problems that arose in testing. Neither one is particularly critical. They are the kind of issues that inevitably come up when building a system this complex. But sources say the little problems have been accumulating—and that there may be some big ones, too. “There’s a lot of anxiety about whether the site will give accurate eligibility determinations on October 1st due to the number of bugs identified during testing,” one person with direct knowledge of website development told the New Republic earlier this week. “It’s tough to say definitively because testing has been so behind. But it appears that some non-essential functionality will have to be delayed regardless of whether the rest of the site is up and running on October 1.”

These people haven’t said exactly what might work and what might not, in part because it’s not yet clear. Contractors and staff are working literally through the night to meet deadlines, which is pretty typical for the rollout of a big information technology product. But on Thursday, Christopher Weaver, Timothy Martin, and Jennifer Corbett Dooren from the Journal reported that, in testing, the federal system was still not making proper price determinations. "There's a blanket acknowledgment that rates are being calculated incorrectly," one insurance executive told the Journal. "Our tech and operations people are very concerned about the problems they're seeing and the potential of them to stick around."

Particularly with Republicans pushing to defund or delay Obamacare, any glitches are sure to be generate unflattering media coverage, at least some of which may be deserved. What counts most, though, is the actual impact on the law’s ability to function. And a soft launch or beta test—call it whatever you want—needn’t have much effect. The step-by-step opening of exchanges that states like Nevada and Oregon are planning might actually be a preferable way to introduce them. And, as Dan Diamond of Advisory Board points out, government officials can always come up with workarounds as necessary: A third of people were already expected to enroll by paper, plus "an enormous number of stakeholders want the exchanges to be successful, from insurers that are hoping to see new business to hospitals that want to lower their uncompensated care cos. Basically, [the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services] can raise a virtual volunteer army if necessary."

Keep in mind, too, that the law doesn't dictate that enrollment begin on October 1, 2013. HHS chose that date somewhat arbitrarily. Coverage won’t actually take effect until January 1 and the open enrollment will extend all the way to March 31. That's a full six months. By comparison, the open enrollment period for private Medicare plans lasts less than two months. And nobody expects a massive surge of enrollment at the beginning. On the contrary, most experts expect enrollment will take place pretty slowly, right up until March 1, when people will rush to sign up before the deadline.

As Kingsdale, a director of the Wakely Consulting Group, puts it,

This will be fodder for the anti-Obamanable Care political machinery, but the significance for enrolling folks is actually quite modest. Very few households will want to pay even subsidized premiums in October for benefits that do not begin until January, and small employers who care to use public exchanges sign up throughout 2014.

Angoff made a similar point:

I don’t think it’s so terrible if everything isn’t automated on October 1. The closer we get to January 1, though, obviously, the bigger problem any lack of automation would become.

That last note is important. At some point, later in 2013 and then early in 2014, large numbers of people will come looking for coverage. If they can’t get it, because the necessary websites are down or functioning poorly, they’re more likely to give up. That’s the nightmare scenario. On the other hand, it’s also possible Obamacare's online edition will premiere on time, on October 1, working more or less like it's supposed to work. In fact, that’s still what the Administration is predicting. "Timelines are tight," one senior official told me last week, "but we are still within our timeframe ... we're feeling good for being fully operational on October 1." That may be optimistic, but it might not matter.

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor at the New Republic. Follow him on twitter @CitizenCohn

Note: This item has been updated, with a link to Dan Diamond's piece and a correction about the open enrollment period. It is six months long, not five, as I first wrote. (That's even better!)