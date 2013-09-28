By not thinking outside the box, Detroit is losing an ideal opportunity to test a suggestion made three decades ago by a curmudgeonly Harvard political scientist named Edward Banfield. Banfield wrote a book called The Democratic Muse, in which he proposed that paintings and sculptures in public museums be sold and replaced by high-quality reproductions. Most museum visitors, he argued, couldn’t tell the difference (I certainly couldn’t) and thus would get the same experience from the fakes as they would from the originals. You can take this logic even further. Who needs a perfect reproduction, or even a good one? Most people’s appreciation of art doesn’t come from seeing original works in museums. It comes from posters or postcards or beach towels or t-shirts. Museums themselves sell these things. They bring pleasure to people. There must be some aesthetic value even in these crude artifacts.

Art snobs would be horrified by this plan, of course. Yet many of these art snobs have it both ways. On the one hand, they would insist that even the best-quality reproduction is no substitute for the original. On the other hand, they claim—and the professionals among them get paid for—the power to spot an original based on subtle differences in brush strokes or whether the paint was available in that color back in 1403, and similar matters that no layperson could detect. (Bernard Berenson, the most famous art critic of the twentieth century, made his reputation by pointing at paintings and declaring them fake. Then he made his fortune by pointing at paintings and declaring them genuine.) Yet if it takes an expert to detect the subtle differences that separate the original from a copy of it, how big a loss can it be if those subtle differences are not there?

The Times reported in August that an elderly Chinese immigrant painter had been implicated in an $80 million fraud. His name is Pei-Shen Qian. He’s not unknown in China, but in the United States, where he’d lived for three decades, he had never found a market for works signed “Pei-Shen Qian.” So he started signing them “Robert Motherwell,” and “Jackson Pollock,” and so on, and consciously imitated those artists’ styles. His paintings were not imitations of specific known works, they were new and different works, which he passed off as authentic creations of more famous painters. One of New York’s most prestigious galleries and a well-known art dealer failed to detect the deception, as did the Qian paintings’ buyers. The works were sold for millions each.

If the story stopped right there, we could say that it had a happy ending. The owners of the fake Pollocks and Motherwells—not knowing they were fake—got the tremendous pleasure of owning a painting by a famous painter, and presumably they got some pleasure just from looking at the paintings as well. The only losers were the estates of Motherwell, et al., who lost their monopoly Motherwell, et al., originals. But given how easy it turned out to be for Mr. Qian to produce new (albeit forged) Motherwells, the premium these famous artists commanded had been excessive. So everyone was happy. Until, that is, Qian got busted by the FBI, and millions of dollars of wealth was destroyed in an instant.

So. Should Detroit be forced to sell its art? I chicken out at this point in the argument. However much sense it might make in the abstract, it’s just too radical and too humiliating a step.