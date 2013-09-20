If you enjoy silence, a good place to camp out for the next couple weeks is the room in the Capitol Building designated for Congressional negotiations on the budget. No talks are scheduled, as House Republicans attempt a kamikaze mission designed to “defund” Obamacare as a “line in the sand” condition for keeping the government running. Never mind the inconvenient detail that 80 percent of the spending in Obamacare is mandatory and thus would be unaffected by a government shutdown.

We’re likely to see a scenario similar to what Rep. Alan Grayson predicted in a recent interview with me: Today the House passed their continuing resolution to fund the government (“It doesn’t matter what that bill is," Grayson said, "they could legislate a ham and cheese sandwich”). Now, the Senate will strip out the offensive bits and pass it back to the House, and sometime around midnight on September 30, John Boehner will relent and pass the Senate bill with mostly Democratic votes.

But the important context here from Grayson is his expectation, along with everyone else’s, that the continuing resolution will enforce sequestration limits into the 2014 Fiscal Year. Nobody expected sequestration to trigger this year, until it did at the end of February. With those negotiation rooms silent and no movement on a budget deal, the big, dumb, arbitrary cuts to discretionary programs appear locked in place for the duration of President Obama’s term, and probably beyond. And that’s terrible news for the economy.

The new fiscal year, which begins October 1, is the natural moment to assess the harm sequestration has wrought, and fix it to prevent more damage. But the extreme nature of the House Republican demands has made a “clean” budget resolution with spending cuts intact the compromise position in the debate. As a result, the deal that emerges from the process will likely total $967.4 billion in defense and non-defense discretionary spending on an annual basis, which includes the capped spending level for Fiscal Year 2014 ($1.058 trillion), minus $90.6 billion in sequestration cuts. The Senate initially ignored sequestration in their 2014 budget, but $967.4 billion looks like the only number that could come out of the Senate without facing a filibuster and attract even the minimal number of votes needed from House Republicans to pass. Harry Reid already agreed once to a reduced topline number from the Senate budget, so there’s little hope he would hold the line. House Democrats would likely concede to voting to preserve sequestration limits as a least-worst alternative to a government shutdown. And the president has not made any demands to cancel the sequester, calling only for replacing it with smarter cuts in a budget deal. And there’s simply no political space for that, as the two parties are far apart on their goals for what would replace it. The longer sequestration remains in effect, the harder it will be to remove it.