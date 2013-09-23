To witness Merkel’s handiwork, one need only survey the austerity regimes presiding over Europe today. The economic pain inflicted on Spain and Portugal and Greece are part of a plan whose outlines aren’t often articulated. The goal is to make Germany’s export-oriented economy the model for the whole of Europe—and if the attractions of that plan aren’t entirely obvious for the rest of Europe, they are probably clear enough for Merkel. In the short term, Germany gains relative power over its suffering neighbors; in the long term, it secures a place for itself as the continent’s economic hegemon.

But it’s important to note that Merkel’s acquisition of this power is directly related to her low-key style. She hasn’t held press conferences ordering budget cuts in Greece, or pension reforms in France. She’s cut all of her deals in closed-door meetings of the European Council; the bailouts are presented as the consensus of all European leaders, so they can’t be traced back to Merkel individually. In some sense, Merkel has managed to push through her preferred policies, while sending out the leaders of the affected countries to take the fall for them. Angry protesters in Greece and Spain have tried to paint Merkel as a Nazi, but the Hitler moustache doesn’t quite stick; mostly they’ve directed their anger at their own governments. In some sense, Merkel has maximized her power by minimizing the appearance of it.

Compare that with Putin’s method when dealing with his own would-be sphere of influence. Coercion has always been a major part of his repertoire in the region; Putin wants his interlocutors to know he’s capable of overpowering them. But aside from betraying his own insecurity, Putin’s preening usually turns out to be entirely self-defeating. His neighbors think of him as a bully, and that’s exactly how they treat him. Eastern Europe has started buying gas from Qatar at a premium simply to end the threat of being cut off by Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom; Ukraine recently signed an EU association agreement last month against Putin's direct orders; in Georgia, current president Misha Saakashvili has leveraged the memory of a brief Russian military invasion five years ago, and the specter of Putin’s personal promise to hang him “by the balls,” to stir up anti-Russian populism of his own. If Putin were better able to mask his intentions, like Merkel, he might have had better luck expanding his influence.

Merkel has a few lessons in power politics to offer Obama, too. The first is that demanding the departure of a foreign leader isn’t a particularly effective method of pursuing regime change. Unlike Obama, who has mostly failed to follow up on his flat declaration that Bashar Assad “must go,” Angela Merkel managed to achieve the ouster of Silvio Berlusconi from Italy’s government without even declaring her desire that he depart. In what was maybe the most audacious chapter of her tenure as chancellor, Merkel engineered Berlusconi’s departure by quietly refusing to agree to ease lending conditions to Italy until he was gone. The same option isn’t available to Obama, of course; but there’s something to be learned in the way that Merkel made sure she’d be insulated from criticism in the event that Silvio stuck around after all.

A related lesson that Merkel can impart is that “credibility” shouldn’t be evoked for the sake of protecting one’s own vanity. Unlike Obama, who wrestled for weeks with ordering military strikes against Syria to enforce a “red line,” Merkel has never let her past statements hold her hostage in the present. Over the course of the euro crisis, Merkel has spoken out against any intervention by the European Central Bank, a permanent bailout mechanism, centralized economic governance for the EU, and a banking union. In each instance, she eventually reversed course, without any evident hand-wringing—and without personally suffering any evident penalty.