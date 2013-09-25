In the cover story of the current New Republic, Alec MacGillis reports on the role of Doug Band, Bill Clinton’s “body man,” in the 42nd president's post-White House life. The story of an aide’s business dealings inevitably gets into a thorny subject for any politician: money. The Clintons, as it happens, have raised scads of it. Here’s a breakdown.

Bill's Campaigns: $299,800,000 1992 $120,400,000 Primary: $37,900,000 General: $82,500,000

1996 $179,400,000 Primary: $42,500,000 General: $136,900,000

Hillary's Campaigns: $333,150,000 Senate Campaigns: $93,400,000 2000: $41,800,000 2006: $51,600,000

Presidential Campaigns: $239,750,000 2008: $238,500,000 2016 : $1,250,000

Nonprofits: $1,478,300,000 The Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation: $1,088,000,000 - A global philanthropy that the former president founded as “The William J. Clinton Foundation” in 2001. This number reﬂects revenue since 2003—but not the behemoth pledges that the Clintons have collected from world luminaries.

- A global philanthropy that the former president founded as “The William J. Clinton Foundation” in 2001. This number reﬂects revenue since 2003—but not the behemoth pledges that the Clintons have collected from world luminaries. Clinton Global Initiative: $29,100,000 - The glitzy annual conference the Clinton Foundation has put on since 2005. This number reﬂects how much the nonproﬁt that funds the confab has raised since 2009.

- The glitzy annual conference the Clinton Foundation has put on since 2005. This number reﬂects how much the nonproﬁt that funds the confab has raised since 2009. Clinton Health Access Initiative: $361,200,000 This grew out of the Clinton Foundation’s 2002 HIV / AIDS program to become the foundation’s single largest initiative. The number above consists of its revenue from the four years for which there is data available.