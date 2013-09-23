It has been a gruesome 48 hours. On Saturday, in Kenya, at least 68 people were slaughtered when gunmen from Somalia's Shahab extremist group entered a mall and started firing indiscriminately. (Or perhaps not entirely indiscriminately: The New York Times reports that witnesses claimed Muslims were told to run away). In Pakistan, at least 78 people were killed when suicide bombers attacked All Saints Church in the city of Peshawar. The church was built over 125 years ago, and had stood as a symbol of intercommunal harmony. (No one has yet taken credit for the bombing, so it isn't obvious which Taliban wing is responsible). In Iraq, 95 people were killed on Saturday, mainly in a bombing at a Shiite funeral procession in Baghdad.

The Kenya news is currently the lead story on the Times's website, and it was the lead story in Sunday's paper. Pakistan is currently the second story on the Times's website, but the bombing occurred after the print edition came out. As for the Iraq story, I came across it on page 11 in the form of a short AP report that the Times reprinted. The placement is essentially the same on The Washington Post's website, although I am having trouble finding the Iraq story at all.

There are several things that drive the disparity in coverage. The first is the surprise factor. Kenya is a much more peaceful place than Pakistan or Iraq, and isn't accustomed to large scale attacks. Sectarian violence in Iraq is the norm, and attacks on minorities Pakistan have become part of daily life. Thus, even though Kenya saw the fewest casualties, it is the biggest story.

The second factor that determines coverage is the larger political context. So, the Kenya attack is a sign that Somali terrorist groups are really bad, and that the conflict there can spill across the border. (Predictably, the Shahab said the attack was in response to Kenyan interference in Somalia). In Pakistan, the larger issue is violence against non-Sunni Muslims and other minorities. And in Iraq, it's the same old story of the past decade.