Frank Rich has a somewhat surprising essay in New York magazine in which he makes the case that Rand Paul has been an important and valuable presence in the Senate. Rich concedes that Paul would make a dreadful president—"a Paul presidency would be a misfortune for the majority of Americans who would be devastated by his regime of minimalist government"—but he congratulates Paul for enunciating views on foreign policy and civil liberties which are not only sensible, but which are also, in some cases, close to the American mainstream. Additionally, he salutes Paul's push to change mandatory minimum drug sentences, one of those common sense domestic policies that always seems to elude both parties. (The foreign policy equivalent would be Paul's call for a halt in aid to post-coup Egypt, which was greeted with outrage but eventually echoed by John McCain and others).

Rich's piece makes a nice companion to Ross Douthat's interesting op-ed in The New York Times on Sunday. Douthat's argument is essentially that there have been some important policy proposals from Republicans since the 2012 election. There has also been a good dose of lunacy concerning things like Obamacare, the budget, and the debt ceiling. The problem for the GOP, Douthat argues, is that the same people are behind both developments. Mike Lee has proposed tax reform, David Vitter has called for a banking reform bill, and Rand Paul offered the ideas that Rich applauds.

Douthat is understandably harsh on this wing of the GOP because he recognizes that its members are their own worst enemy. As he puts it:

Despite the best efforts of the Lee tax plan's admirers, the party's populists didn’t make headlines last week on that issue. Instead, Lee and Paul were in the news — with the ubiquitous, less innovative junior senator from Texas, Ted Cruz — because they're part of the so-called "defund Obamacare" effort, an elaborate game of make-believe in which Republicans are supposed to pretend, for the sake of political leverage, that they’ll actually shut down the government if the president refuses to go along with the repeal of his own signature legislative achievement... Hence the widespread view — shared by concerned liberals, chin-stroking moderates, and many Congressional Republicans, I'm sure — that Cruz and Paul and Lee and their compatriots need to be crushed for the Republican Party to become effective and responsible again.

The question therefore arises: is this a coincidence? Is there a reason for this apparent paradox? Here is Douthat's explanation: