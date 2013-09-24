With the release of Grand Theft Auto V last week, we’ve yet another opportunity to marvel at how far video games have come since the prehistoric days of the late 1970s. Meandering the streets of Los Santos, GTAV’s thinly veiled version of Los Angeles, we may marvel—if we take a short break from shooting pixilated prostitutes—at how adept the video game industry has become at harnessing stellar graphics in the service of increasingly complex storytelling. Rather than a dry history that focuses on technological advances few of us really understand, here is an unorthodox survey, free from the tethers of chronology or the establishment consensus, of the evolution of video-game graphics.





In the beginning was the word, and the word was good enough: realizing the intense difficulties of simulating something that looks like reality on a machine that, in the 1970s and the 1980s, still had about as much computational capacity as an electrified abacus, game designers frequently toyed with exchanging images for words, giving birth to a new genre, the text adventure. From 1975’s Adventure—the game’s original title was ADVENT, as file names in those days could only contain six characters—onwards, these games taught the earliest generation of designers and players alike to rely on their imagination, a supremely challenging undertaking if you’re trying to navigate your way through a maze or cross a magical bridge. Which is why many of us gamers still consider mastery of text adventures a badge of honor; say “open mailbox” to any nerd born in the late '60s or early '70s, and memories of Zork, the genre’s most celebrated entry, come rushing right in. That none of us could actually see the mailbox mattered very little.





In 1986, the British programmer Jez San released one of his early masterworks, a briskly paced combat pilot simulator named Starglider. The game was heavily influenced by San’s beloved Star Wars—the 1983 arcade blockbuster based on the 1977 box office blockbuster—and, like its inspiration, had wireframe vector graphics, or crude three-dimensional models using only basic geometrical shapes. But San had a problem: Whereas people who played Star Wars had likely seen the movie, and could therefore imagine that the primitively rendered collection of lines on the screen represented, say, the Millennium Falcon, people who played Starglider had no such visual to rely on, and therefore had to strain their imaginations. To get around that, San released the game along with a short novella explaining to players that what they were seeing wasn’t reality itself but the fighter jet’s tactical display aid.





The little, mustachioed guy is so iconic today that it’s easy to overlook just how many of the game’s visual staples were born out of sheer necessity. Because complex backgrounds with distinct objects were a lot for the video game consoles' central processing unit to handle, for example, anything with a repetitive pattern—like, say, red brick walls—worked nicely. And once the game’s designer, the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, had already drawn an object, he wasn’t going to let it go to waste: Pay close attention to the white clouds in the game’s periwinkle sky, and you’ll see that Miyamoto simply copied them, colored them green, and pasted them on the ground as shrubbery. Even Mario himself was a product of this utilitarian economy: Noticing that Mario’s sleeve, being the same color as the rest of his shirt, tended to look muddled and indistinct when the tiny, fierce plumber used his hands, Miyamoto, in search of clear color contrast, dressed his dude in red overalls. And, not being very good with drawing hair, he slapped a cap on Mario, and opted for a mustache, a relatively simple shape, in lieu of a more nuanced mouth.