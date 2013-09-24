These malls aren’t just about convenience. They’re also spaces in which to try on new identities. In Zambia, Fessehaie said, traditional elders have “an issue with miniskirts. But in the malls girls wear them with gold stilettos. It’s a free-for-all.” These identities are at once consumerist and cosmopolitan. Along with big-box stores resembling Wal-Mart and Bloomingdales, these malls always feature pleasant, chi-chi open cafés serving Italian delicacies or sushi and placed right in the middle of the corridors, allowing diners savoring berry cheesecake to be visible to a maximum number of other shoppers. These corridors function as a sort a Champs-Elysées: a place to present yourself and your family to the world. The ArtCaffé at Nairobi’s Westgate, where the attackers began shooting, was an especially famous one; its immense, marvelous display case of French pastries was a work of art.

We think of malls in America as sites of bland conformity. In Africa, though, they can be sites of unexpected diversity. Much to my surprise, I soon came to prefer writing in the open-air cafés inside malls than in stand-alone coffee-shops. I saw a wider range of people there. Stand-alone restaurants in Africa often retain a rarefied, country-club atmosphere; their gates are protected by doormen; once, spying my beat-up car, the gatekeeper of a fancy South African restaurant kept insisting the establishment was closed, even though I could see people eating inside right over his shoulder. They reify the social divide between the upper and middle classes and the mass of poor: Despite the growth of the middle class, 70 percent of urban Africans still live in slums. The divide is visible in residential areas in the barbed wire and high, thick walls that surround fancy homes and apartments.

Malls, by contrast, are wide open. At Kenyan malls, security guards sometimes lackadaisically wand you on arrival, but all are basically welcome. Caroline Kihato, a Kenyan urban planner, told me that even her friends from Kibera, a notorious Nairobi slum of shacks and open sewers, love to go to the mall. “You can sit there and have a cup of tea,” she said. “You can actually just walk around and window-shop. No one’s going to say, ‘Are you buying anything? Otherwise, get out.’” And the mall’s draw isn’t merely imaginative: “Going to the mall is one of things they do because they can go to a proper bathroom.”

The interiors of African malls are always strikingly spotless, cleaner than American malls, and beautifully decorated, with chandeliers, fountains, and glass elevators that never break. They make a stark contrast to the environment outside, often dominated by unfinished roads billowing dust and buildings peeling paint that speak to the inefficiency of the central government. Inside the malls, private development groups exert pristine control over the landscape. Many African malls are explicitly designed to give the impression of being little worlds unto themselves, with “waterfronts” and “river walks.” In the 40-mile radius around my house in Johannesburg, there are three different malls called “Village Mall” set up with quaint European-style cobblestone streets within. The malls function as parallel cities. Inside the mall, you never have to glimpse a failure of the government. You can forget its failures. You can imagine yourself, if briefly, in a perfectly-run country.

In this way, malls in Africa offer a reprieve from a rough public infrastructure that hasn’t caught up with the sophistication of its citizens. There’s an idea in Africa that private endeavor is “leapfrogging” over development that would normally be done by the struggling state. In Congo and Madagascar, Chinese companies are building the roads. Massive South African cell phone conglomerates are putting phones in the hands of people whose governments never managed to provide them with landlines; Africa now has more mobile phone subscribers than America or the E.U.