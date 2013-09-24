Twenty-one years ago this week, just a few minutes short of 11 p.m. on September 17, 1992, Hezbollah and Iranian operatives opened fire with some 30 gunshots at a Berlin restaurant, brutally ending what had been a quiet dinner. A German court would later determine that Abdolraham Banihashemi and Abbas Rhayel carried out the assassination plot at Iran's behest, killing three members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, the largest Iranian-Kurdish opposition to the regime in Tehran. The two gunslingers were assisted by other Hezbollah members, including Kazem Darabi, “the boss of Hezbollah in Berlin.” Darabi and Rhayel were given life sentences, but were released in a 2007 prisoner exchange. Youseff Amin, another co-conspirator, and Mohammad Atris, a document forger who assisted the attackers, were given terms of eleven years and about five years, respectively. Banihashemi, on the other hand, fled the country and made his way back to Iran where he was rewarded with a Mercedes 230 and profitable businesses for his role in the successful operation. Unfortunately, his case is more the rule than the exception.

Truth be told, cases in which Hezbollah operatives have been captured and imprisoned for their crimes are far and few between. Recently, law enforcement and intelligence successes have yielded a series of Hezbollah arrests (Hezbollah operatives are now standing trial in Nigeria and Thailand) and one conviction (Hussam Yacoub was sentenced to four years in prison by a Cypriot court). But even discounting the many Hezbollah operatives never even to be indicted for their crimes, there is a disturbing number of wanted Hezbollah fugitives—like Banihashem—who continue to evade justice.

More often than not, wanted Hezbollah operatives evade capture by fleeing to Iran or just staying in Lebanon. That appears to be the case now with Hassan El Hajj Hassan and Meliad Farah, the two surviving members of the terrorist squad that perpetrated a deadly attack on Israeli tourists in Burgas, Bulgaria, in July 2012 and who were both recently added to the list of the FBI's most wanted terrorists. Both reportedly escaped back to Lebanon after the bus bombing in Bulgaria last summer and are allegedly hiding in Southern Lebanon. Bulgarian authorities recently announced their plans to try these fugitives next year, in absentia if necessary.

If recent history is any indicator, finding and arresting the Burgas bombers so they can stand trial in person will prove difficult. Four Hezbollah members believed to be hiding in Lebanon are wanted by the U.N.'s Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), where they have been indicted on charges of carrying out the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri. The most prominent of the four wanted individuals, Mustafa Badreddine, has apparently not allowed his status as an international fugitive to hinder his activities. Following the 2008 assassination of Imad Mughniyah—himself wanted by Interpol before his demise—Baddreddine was promoted to the top militant commander in Hezbollah. In this capacity, the U.S. Treasury revealed, he is believed to be providing support to Hezbollah's "terrorist activities in the Middle East and around the world." The STL plans to try the four defendants, whether or not they are in the country.