Pro-Assad militias, known as the shabiha, can be Alawite, Sunni, Christian or Kurdish. Since the early days of the conflict, they have been a crucial part of Assad’s fighting forces. Over at Joshua Landis’ Syria Comment, Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi profiles one such group, al-Muqāwama as-Sūrīya (“The Syrian Resistance,” or TSR). It’s an interesting, little-explored group whose leader is the Turkish-born Alawite Mihrac Ural, or Ali Kayali.

“Concomitant with the Syrian nationalist image is the claim from the press office that ‘our members are from the various fabrics of Syria, from all the religions, sects and ethnicities. We fight together,’” al-Tamimi writes. But “beneath this image of Syrian nationalism and leftist ideology lies a more narrow sectarian emphasis on defending the Alawite and Twelver Shia communities. Despite the admiration shown for the atheist Che Guevara, Kayali himself cares deeply about his religious heritage and is in this respect similar to most Turkish Alawites who have generally clung to their religious traditions in contrast to the multifaceted nature of Alawite identity in Syria.”

FSA Chief Questions the West

Free Syrian Army chief Gen. Salim Idris asks Der Spiegel why the West “is just looking on.” In a Q&A, he also says asking Assad to hand over his chemical weapons cache will not work, and dismisses Western fears that weapons sent to FSA fighters could fall into the wrong hands.

“We are already getting reports that the regime is hiding its chemical weapons,” Idris said. “When the inspectors come, many of the storage facilities will be empty. Furthermore, the same game as in previous U.N. missions will then begin. The regime’s overseers will say: “You unfortunately can’t leave the hotel today; it’s too dangerous.” At the same time, the regime will have the inspectors shot at. It is profoundly dishonest.”

As for the extremists many fear could seize his army’s weapons: “Terrorists? We experience terror every day. A short while ago, I spoke with one of our commanders in the east. The air force had just bombarded the Euphrates dam again. If it breaks, billions of cubic meters of water will destroy everything. Is that not terror? We have given the Americans every guarantee that we will only use anti-aircraft weapons against Assad’s air force.”

Hezbollah Leader Brushes Off Accusations the Group Received Chemical Arms

“Last month, members of the opposition Syrian National Coalition group accused President Bashar al-Assad of transferring chemical weapons to the Lebanese Shia group to avoid inspection after agreeing to put them under international control,” reports Al Jazeera. “We understand the dimensions and background of these accusations, and these have dangerous consequences for Lebanon.”

