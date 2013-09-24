Yesterday, the Washington Post published a chart showing a “compelling” relationship between higher turnout and President Obama’s performance last November. The implication was that Obama’s turnout operation was pretty central to his reelection campaign. I happened to be at the Atlanta airport when I first saw this, so I wasn’t positioned to write a quick response (although that didn’t prevent some serious eye rolling). Fortunately, Alan Abramowitz, a political scientist at Emory University, was thinking the same thing about 20 miles to my north, and he convinced the folks at the Post that turnout wasn’t as significant as the chart suggested, since change in turnout only had a very negligible effect on the change in margin. That’s consistent with more rigorous research from other political scientists, like Seth Masket, John Sides and Lynn Vavreck (whose forthcoming book you’re going to want to read), and others that I’m probably forgetting.

But Abramowitz decided to go an extra step further, saying:

“Turnout declined almost everywhere [in 2012 as compared to 2008] but the smaller the decline, the greater the drop in Obama’s margin [...] But it’s a very weak relationship."

Well, “very weak” is an understatement.