This is preposterous. Admissions officers never even meet the applicants, who are interviewed by alumni. Will an hour-long interview reveal a person’s true “warmth of personality” or “sense of humor”? Not if the student is nervous, it won’t. And while officers look for clues like community service and leadership positions, there’s no way they can gauge whether teenagers are motivated by a sincere desire to better the world or a cynical ploy for self-advancement; mean girls can chair community service clubs, and kids who go out of their way to help friends with homework get no extra credit. Nor can officers easily detect the work of parents or even professional editors in essays that are supposed to reveal the applicant’s own voice, perspective, and writing ability.

“Of course, I think it’s really hard to evaluate character,” says Lisa Montgomery, former director of college counseling at the American School in London and current chairman of Edvice, a college-admissions consultancy. “Are we talking about decency? Grit? Ability to overcome obstacles? Does it mean someone might be denied access to higher education if their character is deemed lacking in some way?”

Ironically, the pressure to demonstrate compassion leads some students down morally questionable paths.

“There’s a charity race,” says Lacy Crawford, whose experiences as a private admissions counselor in New York City inspired Early Decision: Based on a True Frenzy. “I worked with one family who took what I call a ‘miserable children of the world tour.’ They brought their children to volunteer with the most wretched children on the planet— children born into brothels in India, impoverished children in the Appalachian Mountains. This is absurd. There’s a kind of grandiosity of volunteering that undermines the whole process.”

One explanation I kept hearing from college admissions officers and consultants is that the holistic approach gives colleges wiggle room to accept students who’ve had fewer academic opportunities but are exceptional in other ways, thus helping to build a more socio-economically diverse class. This may be true, but it’s also true that only the privileged can afford to hire a consultant. Bev Taylor, the founder of an Upper East Side-based private admissions service called The Ivy Coach, told me the problem with some clients’ personal essays.

“So few kids can write,” Taylor says. “I just read this essay. This kid was patting himself on the back so hard, I thought he would fall down. The kid did some cancer research. Well, big deal, you didn’t cure cancer, but you’d think he had. I marked it up and said, ‘Send me a rewrite, and keep in mind, you’ve got to be humble, you’ve got to be likable.’”

There is an alternative. In the United Kingdom—home to four of the world’s top ten universities, according to one recent global table— candidates are judged on academic criteria alone. “We pick the best and brightest students purely on their academic merit and passion for their chosen course,” reads Oxford’s admissions website. Cambridge’s mission is unashamedly academic, too: “The principal aim…is to offer admission to students of the highest intellectual potential, irrespective of social, racial, religious and financial considerations.” (Not that the British have a monopoly on academic-based admissions; applying to college is even more straightforward in most Asian and European countries, where places are allotted based on students’ scores on national entrance exams.)

Applicants to U.K. colleges write “personal statements,” but these focus on academic interests, not general passion; otherwise, admissions decisions are reached based on test scores and, at some universities, performance at academic interviews, where professors pose open-ended questions designed to gauge candidates’ potential for intellectual engagement. (When I applied to Oxford in 2009 to study anthropology, I was asked questions like whether human nature exists; when I applied to American colleges, my interviewers were more interested in what I do for fun and what vegetable I identify with.)

“The work of a university is research and teaching,” says Dr. Lisa Bendall, a tutorial fellow at Oxford who selects undergraduate candidates for Archaeology and Anthropology. “We assess on the grounds of academic potential, because we are an academic institution.”

If the logic of the U.S. system held, then U.K. universities should be more homogeneous. But obviously British students play sports, make music, and volunteer, too; British colleges fill their sports teams and orchestras, even if they don’t seek out a goalie and an oboe player every four years. And British students’ extracurricular interests might even be more genuine: As Crawford told me, “In the U.K., it might still be possible for students to undertake extracurricular activities because they’re interested, not because they’re planning an application.”

Rafael Figueroa, who has worked in admissions at Wesleyan University and Occidental College, insists that it’s important to find students with unusual interests, because “college isn’t just about what you learn in the classroom. It’s about those conversations you have at 2 a.m.” No one would dispute that students (and people in general) learn from engaging with a diverse group of their peers. But do people like Figueroa think that students in other countries don’t talk to each other at 2 a.m.? Admissions officers don’t need to create amorphous admissions criteria to ensure that happens.

The project of applying to college in the U.S. is time-consuming and confusing for all involved: for busy teachers, who spend hours writing lengthy letters of recommendations; for parents, many of whom fork over thousands of dollars for private consultants; and, of course, for the students themselves, who apply, on average, to nine colleges, many of which require individualized essays and supplements. The result: a colossal waste of time and money. Given that other leading countries prepare college students for the real world as well as, if not better than, American universities do, it’s time we kept our warm personalities and senses of humor to ourselves.

This post has been updated.

Alice Robb is an intern at The New Republic. Follow her @AliceLRobb.