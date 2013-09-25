There's a lot less variation for families whose incomes qualify them for those subsidies. And that's very much by design: The law effectively tries to dictate what people will pay for the second-cheapest silver plans, no matter where they live. For a family of four with income of $50,000, the cost for such a plan in almost every city and state is $282 a month. But because of the way the subsidies work, applying those subsidies to even cheaper plans can reduce premiums even more—and at varying levels, depending on location. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that family of four making $50,000 a year could get the cheapest bronze plan for $96 a month. A similar family living in the Virgina suburbs of Washington, D.C., could get one for nothing.

That’s right: With subsidies, a middle-class family of four in Fairfax County will be able to get a minimalist insurance policy for no premiums at all. (Weirdly, so will a similar family in Jackson, Mississippi, even though it's the same place where unsubsidized silver plans are so expensive.)

Earlier this year, release of similar numbers provoked intense debate over how these prices compare to what people pay now. It’s a difficult comparison to make, because the insurance product itself is changing: The benefits under Obamacare are more comprehensive and the policies are available to everybody, not just those who clear medical underwriting. But it’s safe to assume that there will be both “premium joy” and “premium shock”—some people will pay more than they do for insurance now, while others will pay less. Of course, those paying more will be getting better, more reliable insurance. Conversely, even those paying relatively low rates may decide it's more than they can afford. Julie Appleby of Kaiser Health News wrote about one woman in this situation on Tuesday.

Overall, according to HHS, the premium bids are lower than government actuaries had predicted when the law first passed. That’s good news for taxpayers, because it means the subsidies will be less expensive than budget projections had suggested. It’s also good news for the Obamacare enterprise as a whole, because it means insurers have faith that the new system will work. As Jonathan Chait noted in New York magazine recently, "These are real bets being laid down by private companies with money on the line."

In fact, while several large commercial carriers have opted not to participate in the exchanges, the new system has brought in some new companies and, overall, the trend seems to be towards more competition—not less. The average consumer will have more than 50 plans from which to choose, according to HHS, and in nearly every state at least two carriers will be offering insurance. And all else equal, more competition translates to better prices. “People almost everywhere will have a choice of insurers, but the degree of competition has an effect on the premiums,” says Larry Levitt, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation who examined the numbers. “Where there are a lot insurers competing, premiums are generally lower. But where competition is scarce, in places such as Mississippi, premiums are coming in higher.”