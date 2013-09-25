“I call it a phonybuster,” the inimitable Sen. Chuck Schumer told The Washington Post’s Jason Horowitz Tuesday afternoon. “Because we’ll vote at noon whether he speaks or not.”

He was referring to Sen. Ted Cruz’ long (as I write early Wednesday morning, more than ten hours long) speech on the Senate floor, which included a reading of Dr. Seuss’s Green Eggs and Ham (The Daily Beast is doing a live blog). Cruz is speaking to try to prevent a vote on a bill the House passed that would continue funding the government for a period of time while also defunding the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare. There are two particularly notable things about the Texas Tea Party Republican’s peroration. The first is that it is, indeed, not technically a filibuster: When the bill he is speaking in protest of comes to the floor Wednesday at 1 pm, he will have to yield. The second is that he supports the bill he is speaking in protest of. No, really.

Does Cruz contradict himself? Very well then, he contradicts himself. Though there is a certain Alice in Wonderland sense in which he is making sense, since the bill is sure eventually to emerge from the Senate stripped of its provisions that defund Obamacare, the undeniable fact is that he is speaking (literally just talking: Dr. Seuss and Nazis and White Castle) in order to try to prevent a vote on a bill he supports. Oh, and it is futile and not even really real or binding. It is just a long talk. You, kind reader, could talk for 10 hours in your house and it would have the same practical effect on the Senate outcome (and make bathroom breaks much easier).

It’s a little bit crazy, certainly as a substantive maneuver. Don’t ask me: Ask a Republican senator. They and most (though not all) of their colleagues realized, as New York’s Jonathan Chait explained several days ago, that an actual filibuster would be spectacularly self-destructive. Here are quotes just from one New York Times article: “We’d be hard-pressed to explain why we were opposed to a bill we’re in favor of,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, who has made virtually every effort to mimic his Kentucky colleague Rand Paul, like Cruz a Tea Party darling, in advance of an election next year. “Repealing Obamacare is a goal all Republicans share, but the tactics of achieving that goal can have a backlash,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham. “If this is what you wanted, consideration of this bill, I don’t know how you can be against taking it up,” said Sen. Richard Burr. “I don’t know what all the scenes are, but I’ve seen how this movie ends. We will end up not shutting the government down, and we will not defund Obamacare,” said Sen. John McCain. What Cruz is embarking on appears to be nuts: Nuts, that is, even by the standards of current Republican legislators.