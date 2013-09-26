But, as the Court acknowledges, there is an obvious distinction between Smith and the Bush/Obama mass surveillance program. In Smith, the government was obtaining a few dialed telephone numbers of one person suspected of a crime. Here, the government obtained millions of telephone numbers of millions of people suspected of no crime. The court then dismisses this seemingly powerful distinction by citing one of its own secret opinions, whose name is redacted. “When one individual does not have a Fourth Amendment interest, grouping together a large number of similarly situated individuals cannot result in a Fourth Amendment interest springing into existence ex nihilo.”

And that’s it. That’s the bulk of the analysis distinguishing a limited search conducted with individualized suspicion to an unlimited hoovering of every telephone number, foreign and domestic, in and out of the United States. Even on its face, the distinction appears unpersuasive, since mass searches conducted without any suspicion seem to be textbook examples of the “general warrants” that the Framers of the Fourth Amendment meant to prohibit. But in addition to failing to engage this objection, Judge Eagan also fails to cite cases decided since 1979—including, most significantly, the Jones case involving Global Positioning System Surveillance, in which five justices suggested that ubiquitous, long-term surveillance does require a warrant when the aggregation of massive amounts of information can be used to reconstruct an individual’s private activity.(By contrast, Justice Scalia, who has been a strong defender of the Fourth Amendment, said that he considers the Court's test for evaluating non-property based invasions of privacy to be "a generalized right of privacy that comes from penumbras and emanations, blah blah blah, garbage.")

There are thoughtful responses to this argument, offered by Orin Kerr—namely, that it was a concern about the collection and subsequent analysis of mass data that concerned the concurring justices in Jones, while in the NSA program, the data can’t be queried (according to a restriction apparently imposed by the FISA court itself) without some degree of individualized suspicion. I find this response unconvincing: The Framers of the Fourth Amendment believed that mass searches authorized by general warrants unconstitutionally threaten our security in our persons, houses, papers, and effects, because they create the possibility, not the certainty, that the government might reconstruct anyone’s movements, thoughts, emotions, and sensations without suspicion. And at the EPIC panel, Jim Harper of the Cato Institute offered another attempt to argue that the Framers of the Fourth Amendment would have considered the telephone mass surveillance program an unconstitutional seizure of property and search of our digital effects. But these are arguments, once again, that Judge Eagan fails to engage.

In addition to offering the thinnest of constitutional justifications, Judge Eagan offers a strained and unconvincing defense of the telephone surveillance program on statutory grounds. Section 215 requires any valid order to include “a statement of facts showing that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the tangible things sought are relevant to an authorized investigation.” But Judge Eagan, remarkably, omits the last words of the statutory language “to an authorized investigation” and rewrites the legal requirement in the following way: “The government may meet the standard under Section 215 if it can demonstrate reasonable grounds to believe that the information sought to be produced has some bearing on its investigations of the identified international terrorist organizations.” As Jim Harper noted at the EPIC panel, the statute requires that the data sought “are relevant to an authorized investigation,” not, as Judge Eagan puts it, that they “might [have] some bearing on its [future] investigations.” In other words, as Cato puts it in its brief, Section 215 “presumes and requires the existence of an investigation at the time of application,” rather than authorizing the prospective hoovering of masses of data that might be relevant to future investigations.

There are other criticisms of Eagan’s statutory analysis: Kerr, who is generally sympathetic to the government, faults Eagan for simply repeating, rather than skeptically evaluating, the government’s claim that collecting all data is necessary because it might hypothetically be relevant to a future investigation: