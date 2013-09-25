This man is looking for a wife. A woman "with no bad habits, with good external characteristics, and the presence of intellect." A woman "who knows the meaning of loyalty, fidelity, and love," a woman "without an intimate past," a woman "between the ages of 16 and 20." (You should not write, he adds, if you are "an egomaniac" or are "the illiquid assets of the marriage market.")

This man is 39, this man is lonely. This man says "my kingdom is growing but I don't have a worthy Cinderella with whom to share it."

This man then shows the community of seekers on this Russian dating site his kingdom.

Behold.







