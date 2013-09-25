It is worth looking in full at the quote he gave CNN, which is what all of this is based on:

I’ve said before that I am not a historian and that when it comes to speaking of the dimensions of the Holocaust, it is the historians that should reflect on it. But in general I can tell you that any crime that happens in history against humanity, including the crime that Nazis committed towards the Jews as well as non-Jews is reprehensible and condemnable. Whatever criminality they committed against the Jews, we condemn, the taking of human life is contemptible, it makes no difference whether that life is Jewish life, Christian or Muslim, for us it is the same, but taking the human life is something our religion rejects but this doesn’t mean that on the other hand you can say Nazis committed crime against a group now therefore, they must usurp the land of another group and occupy it. This too is an act that should be condemned. There should be an even-handed discussion.

(The semi-official Fars disputed this translation, saying that Rouhani did not use the word “Holocaust.” But I don’t know that this discrepancy is germane, except insofar as it is evidence that Fars’ Revolutionary Guard backers want to make sure it is not reported that the Iranian president used the word “Holocaust.” If you acknowledge something and then proceed to question what it really was, then that is not acknowledging it.)

This is “better” than Ahmadinejad. But let’s be clear. This is not Holocaust acknowledgment. It is Holocaust denial. The Holocaust is a specific set of historically verifiable—indeed, historically verified—events. It involved the Nazi murder of somewhere between 5.5 million and 6 million Jews, because they were Jews, as part of an effort whose eventual goal was to exterminate all of Europe’s Jews. Much of it took place in camps organized explicitly to kill people on an industrial scale; at the extreme end, Auschwitz could incinerate almost 5,000 corpses per day. To say that it remains a question for historians is dishonest. To speak of it as continuous with the “crime” the Nazis committed toward non-Jews is disingenuous, and suggests a desire to rob the Holocaust of its central feature, which was its mission, increasingly accepted and then finally codified in January 1942, to kill all of Europe’s Jews.

“His comment, ‘Let the historians decide’—the historians have decided,” said Deborah Lipstadt, an Emory professor and Holocaust expert. “There’s been a consensus. No respectable historian raises any objections. Does he say that about World War Two? About the Battle of the Bulge?”

Lipstadt, who successfully defended herself from a libel suit in Britain after proving that she had been correct in calling historian David Irving a Holocaust denier, described two types of denial in a brief phone interview today. “I've often talked about hardcore denial and softcore denial,” she said. “Hardcore denial is what David Irving said—there were no gas chambers, there was no plan to kill the Jews.” She continued: “What you have now is softcore denial, which is, ‘I’m going to let the historians decide.’” She also pointed to his “false parallelism” between what happened to European Jews and what happened (and is happening) to Palestinians as more of this: “You can think they're completely wrong and unjustified,” she said, describing Israeli policies toward Palestinians. “You can talk about suffering and discrimination. But genocide?”