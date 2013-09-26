In a strange and unconvincing essay in The New Yorker, Lee Siegel, who made his name as a slashing and smart critic (for a time at The New Republic), writes that he is through with negative book reviews. He mentions a Clive James essay from several months back which lamented the lack of nasty reviews in American publications. But Siegel notes, correctly, that politeness has not been a permanent feature of American reviewing, and goes on to mention the harsh pieces that appeared in the inagural issue of The New York Review of Books fifty years ago. Then Siegel turns to his own case:

The insular, hothouse atmosphere of postwar intellectual combat is where, about twenty years after it disappeared, I schooled myself in the dark art of the takedown. I can now see the irony of my situation—or, as those bygone critics would have said, my "position." My awareness of my own ineffectuality in the world also led me to seek out the power conferred by words. But the world had changed. I was not practicing a shared style. I was cultivating an idiosyncrasy: I was one of the few critics who carried a hatchet.

I fail to see how this constitutes an irony, but Siegel does have a point about a broader cultural change. But then he tries to explain how we should respond to it, and utterly fails to make his case. First, he argues, that unlike in the Cold War era, "everyone [shares] the same literary-intellectual-commercial space" and thus that negative reviews "could, for the first time, have real-life consequences." He adds:

They are necessarily modest because, unlike a positive review, a negative one implies authority, and authority has become something ambiguous in our age of quick, teeming Internet response, where all the old critical standards and parameters are in the process of vanishing and being reinvented.

This seems both undeniably true as a description of reality, and also deeply misguided as a philosophy. Okay, so an internet critic who no one has heard of does not have the "authority" of Dwight Macdonald. But what an abysmal way to read criticism! A review—or a book—stands or falls on what it says, not who says it. This seems like one of the first rules of engaging in any intellectual pursuit. I can understand why Siegel would be less likely to read a piece written with a byline he didn't recognize than a piece by James Wood or Joyce Carol Oates. But you should not actually read the piece differently. Moreover, this is an especially odd argument for Siegel to be making when one considers that he is a recognizable critic who has "authority," however absurd the concept may be.

Siegel then makes a slightly broader argument: