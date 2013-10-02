The narcissism of our wired world, which all too often imagines that nothing it can’t encompass can exist, would have been unimaginable for Alexander Liberman, who was the editorial director of Condé Nast for some 30 years. The publication of a new book about Alex—everybody called him Alex—puts me in the mood to say a few words about the man and the Condé Nast operation as I knew them during the time I wrote for Vogue. The book—It’s Modern: The Eye and Visual Influence of Alexander Liberman (Rizzoli), by Charles Churchward, who worked closely with Alex at Vogue and Vanity Fair—is opulent and awestruck. We see Alex in action, the alpha male with the courtly manners who oversaw a fleet of magazines, a graphic visionary and a gifted photographer who simultaneously maintained a fairly healthy reputation as a painter and sculptor with a flair for large public works. Alex was in his early eighties when he retired in 1994; he died five years later.

I never imagined I would write for Vogue. The bold-stroke journalistic gestures that the magazine favored were not built into my DNA. I learned, though, and I was a contributing editor to the magazine for much of a decade, writing about art from the 1980s into the ’90s. It was Alex who made my tenure there possible. As a portrait of Operation Alex—he kept the magazines humming and spinning at breakneck speed—Churchward’s book is just fine. What doesn’t really come into focus is the other side of the Alex equation, the rather modest man who was buried deep in that beguiling egotist. Alex may have been the prince of the realm, but he never forgot that there were realms beyond his realm. How could he? He had been exiled first from his native Russia and then from the Western Europe where he came of age. So for better and for worse, the world’s variety was something he could not avoid. The Bolsheviks and Hitler made sure of that. Alex would swim in America’s messy democratic culture or he would sink without a trace. What Alex came to believe was that the readers in this crazy quilt of a nation wanted to be informed not only about the latest in fashion but also in science, medicine, literature, music, dance, and the visual arts.

As absorbed as he was in the particular kind of glitter and glamour that was Condé Nast, I always had the sense that Alex knew there was a great deal more to be known and experienced. That’s what I miss in so many media people today. If you let yourself look behind the beguiling surfaces of the great photo shoots by Cecil Beaton, Irving Penn, and Richard Avedon that Alex often inspired, you can see that serious minds were grappling not only with the changing nature of beauty—but also with shifts in the country’s sociological and psychological makeup. Some thought it pretentious when Beaton photographed models in front of Jackson Pollock’s latest drip paintings, but whatever the clever, fashion-forward calculations involved in that 1951 photo shoot, I believe it also reflected Liberman’s continuing embrace of the avant-garde idealism that had electrified him in his youth. A couple of times I had lunch with the legendary Condé Nast features editor Leo Lerman in his office. Although it was apparent that he was not a well man, I could barely keep up with the conversation as Leo zigzagged between the latest Broadway shows, the Victorian novel, classical music, and the relationship between parody and humor. Some might accuse Lerman of being a dilettante. There was a certain truth to that. But it wasn’t the end of the story, because Leo would have proceeded to discuss the history of dilettantism with an erudition that put most cultural historians to shame.

“I know why you need this job,” Alex once said to me, referring to my Condé Nast contract. “You need it so you can do your real work.” Is there anybody in the American media world today who would tell a writer that the reason he could count on a magazine’s continued support was because it assured him the money and leisure to work for other outlets? Of course at the time I was producing a steady stream of copy for Vogue. But Alex understood that when I was really operating on all cylinders I was doing a kind of writing that wasn’t for Vogue, and he wanted to support that. Is the problem today that there’s no longer enough money to go around? Think again. The new media moguls have lots of spare change. What they lack is the vision to see beyond the platforms where they’re so comfortably ensconced. When I met with Anna Wintour a couple of times a year to discuss what stories I would do for her at Vogue, I could see that although she admired Alex’s cosmopolitanism she could not permit herself the luxury of indulging in such high falutin’ fascinations. The times were a changin’, and Anna was determined to embrace Alex’s ruthlessness while jettisoning his romanticism. Twenty years later, she is not only the editor of Vogue but the artistic director of Condé Nast, as close as anybody has ever come to standing in Alex’s shoes. At Vogue, you will still occasionally find a piece of writing or a photo spread that exudes the kind of mysterious ambience or atmosphere that Alex believed the magazine owed to its most discerning readers. But Anna Wintour rarely ventures beyond her comfort zone. Nobody believes they can afford to anymore. Culturally speaking, we’ve become the poorest wealthy nation on the planet.