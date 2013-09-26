For weeks, if not months, last year I had “Lay my Burden Down,” a song sung by Alison Krauss playing between my ears. Often I would wake up to it. It is a beautiful song about facing death. It begins:

Gonna lay my burden down

Gonna lay my body in the ground

Cold clay against my skin

But I don't care at all

The two stanzas that I liked the most were:

When I sleep the angels sing

But I cannot hear a thing

Eyes close

Dreaming of better days gone by



When I wake the trumpets play

And I'm standing at the gates

Fall down and joy

I know my race has just been won.

I thought my obsession with the song must have something to do with my fear of death, certainly a subject that had occurred to me before. But I finally realized that it was not about death at all, but my laying down the burden of the book that I had been writing for eight years and that I was near finishing. After that, I stopped hearing the song in my head, but it’s still one of my favorites.

Last night, my wife and I went to the Birchmere in Alexandria to hear Sarah Jarosz, a singer that I first learned about from Paul Krugman’s Friday music blog. The warm-up act was another singer Aoife O'Donovan. Toward the end of her set, she announced she was going to sing “Lay My Burden Down.” To my amazement, I learned that she had written it.