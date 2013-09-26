Carrión accused you of "propping up a brutal dictatorship in Central America," in the words of the Times. He accused you of upholding a political philosophy inspired by Che Guevara and Fidel Castro. “New Yorkers are getting a fuller picture of the Democratic Party’s nominee,” Mr. Carrión said, according to the Times, “and it’s a scene right out of ‘Animal Farm.’" This was a little sharper.

Mr. de Blasio, may I offer advice? You should brush off Lhota's attack, at least the one he made on Tuesday—the accusation about being a "democratic socialist." But you should worry about Carrión.

You should brush off Lhota's attack because New York City has a political history, and "democratic socialism" has always occupied an honored place within that history, and too many New Yorkers know this to be the case—even if, in benighted other parts of the country, "democratic socialism" sounds like a criminal offense. The Socialist Party of America used to attract a lot of support in some of the old New York ethnic neighborhoods. And the Socialists and their allies in those neighborhoods were possessed of a canny ability to put their popularity to good use. They were institution-builders, and their institutions have lasted, even after their political movement has mostly disappeared.

The Socialists built New York City's largest and most civic-minded trade unions, which, to anyone who is anti-union, may sound like a terrible thing to do. But New Yorkers are not anti-union, regardless of the occasional contractual goof. The Jews, the Italians, the African-Americans of New York—all of these people and other groups, too, have every ground to look back with gratitude on the old-time Socialists. The Socialists built cooperative apartment houses for working people, some 100,000 apartments or more, which amounts to a small city, and the projects offered and in many cases still offer some of the best housing in New York City for people with modest incomes.

There is a shopping plaza in the Bronx named for Eugene V. Debs, the early twentieth-century Socialist leader. There is a high school in midtown Manhattan named for Norman Thomas, the Socialist leader who succeeded Debs. Any number of buildings around the city are named for one or another lesser Socialist. And this is for good reason. The Republican Party can pound its fist and go red in the face from now until Election Day, but nothing is going to change these New York realities. And you, Mr. de Blasio, have no reason to blush or apologize for having adopted the word "democratic socialist" in your youth. On the contrary! A touch of socialism, in a democratic version, is precisely what New Yorkers want, after too many years of Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire, even if Bloomberg has been a pretty decent billionaire.