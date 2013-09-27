As House Republicans once again march us toward the precipice, they are being led by one Tom Graves, a member from Georgia. It was Graves who took charge earlier this month in demanding that the defunding of Obamacare be a requirement for keeping open the government, and it is he who rebuffed Speaker John Boehner’s attempt yesterday to keep the government running and delay the Obamacare fight until the debt ceiling showdown next month. “I’d like to see us keep that focus there,” said Graves. “We’ve got a responsibility to finish this up and let it play out.”

I’ve been amused (albeit in a despair-for-the-country sort of way) to see Graves moving into the spotlight like this, because I have a certain recollection of Graves from the last time we arrived on the verge of a credit default. Graves arrived in Washington as, essentially, an advance member of the firebrand class of 2010—he won a special election in the spring of that year to fill an open seat that runs from the hill country along the Tennessee border to the exurbs of Atlanta. By the following year, as the new House Republican majority decided to make a stand around the debt ceiling limit, Graves was a vociferous member of the Tea Party faction urging against surrender: “This is something that we've been fighting for for a long time,” Graves told a Dalton (Ga.) Tea Party gathering on July 20, 2011, as the debt clock ticked down. “There's a strong group of conservatives that are holding together and standing firm for what we know are the solutions to move us through the debt crisis…The debt crisis is not a future crisis. It's today's crisis. We’ve got to cut the deficit now.”

Two weeks later, Graves was one of 66 Republicans to vote against the last-minute deal to raise the debt limit and avert catastrophe. But he did not take the defeat too hard. That same evening, he slipped off to Nationals Park to take in a game between the Nats and his own team, the Braves. Well, that wasn’t the only reason for going to the game. It was the scene of a $1,500-per-head fundraiser being held in his honor—in the AT&T skybox at the park.

I’d seen mention of the event and found it rather remarkable, given the context—a Tea Party congressman arriving in Washington on a wave of populist fervor and invoking that fervor to risk a default on the national debt even as he basked in the comfort of a corporate skybox. And of course, it wasn’t just that one night’s fundraiser—Graves and his Tea Party brethren had been backed all along by more than just the might of rusty pitchforks: the top two donors to his 2010 campaign were the Wall Street-backed Club for Growth and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s “leadership PAC.”