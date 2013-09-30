RB: Yeah, people always ask what that meant. Well if you kept your slippers under your bedmate’s bed, then you were “close and continuing.”

IC: Got it. There was a lot of bad sex in this episode. There was the sex scene on the stairs which looked like the least comfortable thing I’ve ever seen and then there was the teenage sexting. It was all very unappealing.

RB: Yea, they’re trying to make the people human.

IC: I thought the most effective scene was the one where they’re conducting all six assassinations at once. It had the most tension, and it was the one part of the episode that got your pulse going a little bit.

RB: Yea, I totally agree with you, even if it was overdramatized. You know, it doesn’t work that way and you don’t get visuals like that and you don’t send somebody in Mission Impossible–style, with a silent pistol. If you even want to do a burglary in a house it will take a hundred people simply to keep track of everybody.

The scene I liked best was the one where the director betrays Carrie. The betrayal is in the blood of the people who run the CIA. When it comes time to sacrifice, they sacrifice people down the line. I felt for her when she watched him on television. That’s not how she would hear about it in the real world, but it’s standard procedure to do in a subordinate, especially a case officer.

IC: How would Carrie hear about it if not on television?

RB: They would do it in the newspaper. You know, the people on the seventh floor of the CIA keep good relations with journalists—The New York Times, The Washington Post. They’ll take and put something in the newspaper to change the direction of the conversation. Remember that Carrie is not allowed to meet journalists and put the story out the way she wants.

IC: Is it actually forbidden for somebody like Carrie to meet journalists?

RB: Totally. You wouldn’t go near them. If you’re at a party for a case office and you see a journalist, you go the other way. You never want to talk to a journalist about anything. But if you’re on the seventh floor, you’re protected. That’s the way they play the politics.

IC: Do you think case officers really don’t talk to journalists? Or do you think that’s a rule that’s broken a lot?

RB: No, because it would come up on a polygraph. I mean, there are some. You saw the FBI agent who compromised the Yemen operation. But he had obviously gone off the reservation; he had been fired for something else. But it’s rare that an FBI agent or CIA case officer would ever talk to a journalist. You avoid the parties. It’s really too bad because journalists, they’re useful and they know stuff. But the case officers—they don’t get on the net, they don’t put any sort of affiliation on Facebook, Twitter, nothing. They don’t go near it. Because you end up in limbo with a security investigation and you could stay there forever. You could even be let go at the whim of the director.

IC: Did you ever meet people like her, who had her level of psychological issues?

RB: Oh yeah, I mean, it’s the government, you can’t get fired. The CIA is always on the lookout for people. I had them working for me. I used to joke that I wanted a metal detector up in my office because I was worried about one woman in particular who would come through with a pistol. There’s terrible shuffling around with what to do with these people, where you put them. I had a former colleague that claimed that there was another agent that had gone to conference, and he was mad at the director of operations, and he actually threatened him and the FBI eventually arrested him with a gun in his car.

But what would be very difficult is to leave someone like Carrie in a position where she would keep being used on various operations because she’s an unguided missile. The CIA is terrified of breaking the law. It always has been since the ‘70s, and it will go out of its way to be inclusive with the White House and the Department of Justice.

IC: I did think the show picked up a little life in the second half just because of the assassination and when Saul finally sells out Carrie. But otherwise…

RB: It’s a soap opera.

IC: Bob, let’s not get too negative, we have 11 episodes to go!

RB: I don’t mean soap opera in a bad way. I mean, how do you bring the soap opera to the federal government? I think they’ve done a pretty damn good job of it.