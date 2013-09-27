Early Friday morning, members of United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a summary of their fifth mammoth assessment of all the world’s best scholarship on global trends in climate change. The outlook, predictably, is not good. The planet is absolutely warming at a pace that is “unprecedented.” And the report’s authors can say with 95 percent certainty that the prevailing cause of climate change is human activity.

Which is pretty darned certain. But this is a report which makes many of its assertions with an absolute level of confidence; it calls the evidence that the planet is warming “unequivocal.” So what about the other 5 percent?

“Science follows a hierarchy of certainty,” said Gabriel Vecchi, who works for the long-term research arm of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was a contributing author to the report. “You’re always going to be more confident in what you’ve seen than what causes what you’ve seen.” Vecchi said that 5 percent represents the odds that in the future, the IPCC will have to revise this painstakingly crafted statement: “It is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.”

“But I think 95 percent is a pretty substantial level of confidence,” Vecchia added. “One of them could be that instead of the dominant cause of planet warming—50 percent plus one—we learn over time that there could be another cause. But each one of the ways that you could revise that statement only adds up to 5 percent.”