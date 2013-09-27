This absurd laundry list is no doubt intended to be a negotiating position, hoping that making it so long and far-reaching that Boehner can extract at least some concessions from the president to give him traction with his caucus. It won’t work. From Obama’s perspective, any concessions to avoid default would show a fatal weakness on his part that would be viewed with outrage by Democrats and would be exploited repeatedly by Republicans in the years to come. Even worse, it would set up the country for a nightmarish series of outrageous demands in return for something that should be seen not as a negotiating tool but as a basic responsibility of elected officials who feel a fiduciary responsibility for the well-being of the country. And each “Perils of Pauline” serial episode of brinksmanship would underscore for the world the deep dysfunction of American governance. Negotiating to extend the debt limit for one year—until just before the next mid-term election—is an even greater nightmare.

What to do? There is one area where Obama could and should be willing to negotiate with Republicans—to take the default option, the full faith and credit of the United States, off the table permanently. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell provided the vehicle to do this in the eleventh-hour resolution of the debt ceiling crisis in 2011. The “McConnell Rule,” as it was called, allowed the president unilaterally to extend the debt limit, while also providing for a congressional resolution of disapproval. If both houses of Congress disapproved of the president’s action, the resolution would be sent to the president. He could veto it—but it would take two-thirds of both houses of Congress to override his veto.

Institutionalizing the McConnell Rule would be valuable enough that it should extract some real concessions from the president to achieve it. Of course, those concessions would not include any delays in the core parts of the Affordable Care Act. Mitt Romney himself made it clear what a one year delay in the individual mandate was all about, when he said to CNN on Friday, "I think there's a better way of getting rid of Obamacare—my own view—and that is, one, delaying it by at least a year.” But there are compromises on Obamacare that make more sense. Ending the employer mandate in Obamacare, now only postponed for a year and never either an essential part of health reform nor a good idea, would be one chip to give up. Agreeing to some malpractice reform, if it aimed at reducing defensive medicine, might be another. I could even see throwing in the Keystone pipeline to get this kind of outcome.

The president is right to reject any demands in return for the basic responsibility of keeping the U.S. credible and solvent. But there is room for give and take, if the objective is to take future threats to that credibility permanently off the table.