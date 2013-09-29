The compromise, however, allows all sides, including Assad’s, to walk away with a win.

The Americans can say that they have enforced their red line against chemical weapons and have done so without using force or doing so unilaterally. (“Putin understands that Obama doesn’t want to use force is Syria, but feels obligated to do so,” says Lukyanov. “This resolution gives the Americans the chance to step away from a war they didn’t want to fight.”) It also saves them from being seen as the country that continues to gut the United Nations.

The Russians can also say that they have upheld international norms protecting national sovereignty and insuring against unilateral military action. And whereas American policy on Syria has been mercurial and ever-changing, the Russians’ goal has been steadfast for the entire duration of the Syrian civil war: blocking American military intervention. This resolution, because it tables the use of force and kicks that can down the road, allows them to do that.

Most important, the Russians emerge from this latest scuffle as the world’s master diplomats and, finally, as America’s geopolitical equals. This has been a major Russian goal—and a major reason for its zealous use of the Security Council veto—for the last decade: restoring Russia as a powerful global dealmaker. “Russia is not a vegetarian country,” says Trenin. “It is not against the use of force. It just wants the use of force to happen with Russia’s approval. Putin wants these things done on an equal footing, not that he’s just helping America pursue its own agenda and getting commission for it.” Reserving the right to veto any future consequences for Assad’s potential violations of Resolution 2118 allows Russia to maintain this equal footing.

Moreover, Trenin adds, for Russia, this has never been a fight about Assad (who was not the friend of Moscow that his father was) or even about Syria. “Syria is not the main point,” Trenin says. “Syria is where the new world order is being sorted out.” Because this resolution has been born of Putin’s plan—in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov is just seen as doing Putin’s bidding—“it raises Putin to a very high and very serious level.” Kupchan, a veteran and keen observer of Russia who was just in Moscow for the Valdai club discussions (Putin’s pet conference), was impressed by this as well. “I was very struck by how much Putin and Lavrov were putting the prestige of Russia on the line with this,” he said.

Assad also wins in all of this, precisely because Russia is seems committed to making this plan work and therefore making Assad get rid of his weapons. If Assad complies and turns over his chemical weapons to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (the body charged by the resolution to determine the mechanics of the purge), the Americans don’t strike Syria and Assad can stay in power and continue fighting the war. Both of these are a win for Russia, too. “Putin wants Assad to stay and keep fighting what he sees as his own worst enemies: al-Qaida affiliated extremists,” says Trenin, adding that this is one of the ways the younger Assad became a Russian ally over the course of the war. “The fact that there are several hundred Russian citizens”—Muslim insurgents from Russia’s violent North Caucasus region—“makes this even more urgent for Putin.” As long as Assad complies with Resolution 2118, in other words, he takes away the need for American intervention. And as long as he does that, he can and should keep fighting to crush the rebels.

That said, there is a consensus that Assad will probably stash some chemical weapons for a rainy day. “It is very unlikely that he’ll get rid of all of them,” says Kupchan. “But what would a strike have taken out? Five percent? Ten percent?” Even then, it is unlikely that he would use them unless things got really dire. It is even more unlikely that the U.S. could do anything about that or even about a secret stash. Why? Because Resolution 2118 requires that any consequences for such secret stashes be determined by the Security Council, and Russia will never vote for it. (Instead, according to Trenin, if Syria is found to be in violation of the treaty’s terms, “Russia will lean really hard on Assad, telling him that if he doesn’t fulfill his obligations, the U.S. will attack and we won’t be able to do anything about it.”) When the Security Council inevitably doesn’t approve the punishment, given the painfully fraught drama we went through at home over military intervention in Syria, it is deeply unlikely that Obama would decide to act on his own. And that means that all Assad has to do is make a convincing show of compliance and he’s off the hook.

The losers in this deal are painfully obvious. Obama, whose Syria policy is hugely driven by domestic politics, and Putin win because they were able to tease out the use of chemical weapons from larger context of the bloody Syrian civil war, which this resolution completely ignores. “Of course we welcome efforts to lock away Syria’s chemical weapons; it’s definitely essential to address this,” says Philippe Bolopion, the who represents Human Rights Watch at the U.N. “But the resolution does not address the reality that conventional weapons have killed the vast majority of people in this conflict.” He also takes issue that the red line was drawn for chemical weapons in this conflict. “What about the incendiary bombs being dropped on schools? What about the Scud missiles leveling whole neighborhoods? These are not pretty weapons either.”

After the unanimous vote on Friday night, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon delivered a speech praising Resolution 2118 for breaking the deadlock. It has. Its esoteric compromise has also delivered massive political wins to Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, and Bashar al-Assad. He praised the effort that would lead to Syria destroying its chemical weapons program. “A red light for one type of weapon is not a green light for others,” he warned. Except that this is exactly what Resolution 2118 does.