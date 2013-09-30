In Friday’s decision, Judge Mary C. Jacobson agreed with the plaintiffs, declaring that civil unions “no longer provide same-sex couples with equal access to the rights and benefits enjoyed by married heterosexual couples” now that the federal government is providing benefits to gay couples. That, said Judge Jacobson, violates the New Jersey court’s 2006 mandate. “Under these circumstances,” she concluded, “the current inequality visited upon same-sex civil union couples offends the New Jersey Constitution, creates an incomplete set of rights that Lewis sought to prevent, and is not compatible with ‘a reasonable conception of basic human dignity,’” referencing the 2006 court decision.

The ruling is welcome news. But it shouldn’t have taken the Supreme Court’s DOMA decision to recognize that a “parallel statutory structure by another name” could never constitute equal treatment, and was never compatible with basic human dignity—not given the precedent set by the Brown vs. Board school desegregation ruling all the way back in 1954. That decision famously established the principle that separate is “inherently unequal.” But that phrase has become such a cliché that it’s easy to gloss over its real meaning. In its ruling, the Court grappled with what equality actually meant, since the question at hand was whether it was possible to provide genuine equality while keeping one class of people separate from the rest of society in as major an institution as education: “We come then to the question presented: does segregation of children in public schools solely on the basis of race, even though the physical facilities and other ‘tangible’ factors may be equal, deprive the children of the minority group of equal educational opportunities? We believe that it does.” Separate is inherently unequal, the Court ultimately said, because equal treatment is not just about providing the same “tangible” benefits, but about ensuring equal access to our common life. Creating parallel structures for different groups offends that principle on its face—whether for education or for marriage.

Though Judge Jacobson relied for her decision Friday on the question of tangible benefits, her reasoning nevertheless reveals why access to the word “marriage” matters so greatly in this debate. It also helps explain how the intangible dimension of equality is every bit as important as the tangible. The state’s Civil Union Act, says the decision, “assigns to same-sex couples a label distinct from marriage—a label that now directly affects the availability of federal marriage benefits to those couples.” Same-sex couples in New Jersey “are now denied benefits solely as a result of the label placed upon them by the State.”

A 2008 report by a New Jersey state commission made this point clear five years ago, concluding that civil unions had failed to fulfill the court’s mandate of providing gay couples with the same rights and benefits as straight ones, since the separate status “invites and encourages unequal treatment of same-sex couples and their children.” This conclusion encapsulates the experiences of countless same-sex couples who’ve been unable to explain their relational status to a confused or incomprehending public—to hospitals, employers, insurers, car rental companies—solely because the government refuses to let them use the one word the whole world understands.

And this is the reason the word “marriage” matters to so many gay and lesbian couples themselves. There was cultural wisdom in creating and naming an institution whose symbolic significance helps do its bidding. Being married is not just a contractual status among two people but a collective identity. Its power lies in its symbolic authority to reinforce individuals’ commitments because the wider community around them knows what you should and shouldn’t be doing. Marriage functions in this regard as a collective superego by establishing widely shared norms and expectations that strengthen obligations to spouses and children.