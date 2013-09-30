To be sure, the backlash against the tea party could be more ferocious than the public’s apparently muted response in 1996. Congress and the Republican Party are less popular today than they were 17 years ago. Many Republicans, including most Senate Republicans, seem baffled by their tea party colleagues. That may shift the balance of media coverage even further toward Democrats. And should the worst case scenario come to pass, going over the debt limit could do far more damage to Republican fortunes than any government shutdown.

But if there is a particularly massive public revolt, Democrats aren’t well positioned to capitalize. The president’s approval rating is mired in the low-forties; if that holds next November, it will be difficult for Democrats to make meaningful gains, no matter how much the public despises Republicans. Clinton’s ratings were well above 50 percent when Democrats made slight gains in 1996 and 1998. There's even a case that a shutdown would hurt President Obama's approval ratings, which might have happened to President Clinton, too. And House Republicans are ensconced in safely conservative districts—made safer by low non-white and youth turnout in an off year election—to an extent that Republicans in 1996 couldn’t have even dreamed. As Dave Wasserman observed, today's average Republican House seat is 11 points more GOP than the country. That's near twice as Republican as the average House seat in 1995, which was 6.6 points more Republican than average.

There’s also cause to question whether the public will side as overwhelmingly with President Obama as it did with President Clinton. Surveys do show that the public would blame Republicans more than President Obama, but the margin may be slighter than Clinton’s edge in 1995. For instance, a Pew Research survey said that 43 percent of adults would blame congressional Republicans, compared to 40 percent who would blame President Obama. Other surveys show Obama with a wider advantage, but there wasn’t a survey that showed such a narrow margin in 1995.

All considered, Democratic dreams of winning back the House still seem far-fetched. And while that might be frustrating if you believe Republican mischief should disqualify the GOP from a hand in governance, the GOP grip on the House shouldn’t be very surprising. We’ve been through this before. Supposed game changers—the debt ceiling debacle, guns, immigration, and the sequester—all failed to inaugurate sustained and widespread revulsion against the Republicans. Or, at the very least, such revulsion hasn't overcome the president's middling approval ratings.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t costs to Republican shenanigans. A tea party-led shutdown would reinforce just about every reason why the public doesn’t like the Republican Party—that they’re extreme, unconcerned with real problems, and unwilling to compromise. That may not concern representatives running for reelection in safe districts, but it could matter in the Senate, where the GOP needs to beat Democratic incumbents, not just defend safe seats. The GOP’s image problem will make life more difficult for its eventual 2016 nominee. And with 28 percent of the time between Obama’s reelection and the 2016 Iowa caucuses now in the rearview mirror, the GOP can’t afford to reinforce and deepen its existing problems.