The New Republic announced today that it has partnered with Lawfare to jointly produce Security States, a content feed that focuses on national security and law, with an emphasis on legal matters affecting cyber security. Security States is hosted on NewRepublic.com and includes original content by The New Republic and Lawfare, as well as content from Lawfareblog.com that has been handpicked by New Republic editors.
Through this partnership, The New Republic looks forward to increasing its national security coverage and expanding its reach to the most influential leaders in the national security space. Franklin Foer, editor of The New Republic, says, “Lawfare is concerned with some of the more pressing questions of the day and they confront them with some of the best minds in the country.”
Lawfare is eager to bring its content to The New Republic’s broad national readership. Benjamin Wittes, editor in chief of Lawfare, said, "We couldn't be more excited to work with The New Republic to bring high quality writing on national security and the law to a broad audience of people interested in the crucial questions and choices this country will face over the months and years to come. For a specialized publication like Lawfare, joining forces with a general interest magazine like The New Republic offers a unique opportunity to reach beyond our core audience of national security law practitioners."
This partnership is made possible by Northrop Grumman, a leading global security company.
About The New Republic
Tailored for smart, curious, socially aware readers, The New Republic covers politics, culture and big ideas from an unbiased and thought-provoking perspective. Well-known for its century-old tradition of providing context and analysis beyond the daily headlines, The New Republic has been reimagined for the 21st century with fresh and compelling design across print, digital, and mobile devices. If you like timely journalism that sparks important conversations, you'll love rediscovering The New Republic. Subscribe today.
About Lawfare
Lawfare has quickly become the preeminent web site for serious discussion of national security legal issues. It has developed a highly-specialized—and particularly devoted—readership in the executive branch, with judges and law clerks, and among congressional staffers, journalists, and activists who work on national security legal matters. It has become the central platform and national hub for scholars and practitioners, whether they are keeping up with developing stories or doing deep research dives into arcane terrains. It has isolated a readership no other entity has managed to identify, a readership with particular prestige, influence, and brand loyalty.
Contact
Annie Augustine, Communications Director
aaugustine@newrepublic.com / (202) 508-4482