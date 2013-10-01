The New Republic announced today that it has partnered with Lawfare to jointly produce Security States, a content feed that focuses on national security and law, with an emphasis on legal matters affecting cyber security. Security States is hosted on NewRepublic.com and includes original content by The New Republic and Lawfare, as well as content from Lawfareblog.com that has been handpicked by New Republic editors.

Through this partnership, The New Republic looks forward to increasing its national security coverage and expanding its reach to the most influential leaders in the national security space. Franklin Foer, editor of The New Republic, says, “Lawfare is concerned with some of the more pressing questions of the day and they confront them with some of the best minds in the country.”

Lawfare is eager to bring its content to The New Republic’s broad national readership. Benjamin Wittes, editor in chief of Lawfare, said, "We couldn't be more excited to work with The New Republic to bring high quality writing on national security and the law to a broad audience of people interested in the crucial questions and choices this country will face over the months and years to come. For a specialized publication like Lawfare, joining forces with a general interest magazine like The New Republic offers a unique opportunity to reach beyond our core audience of national security law practitioners."

This partnership is made possible by Northrop Grumman, a leading global security company.