In recent months, however, the S.E.A. has seemed to get better—quite a bit better. In August 2013, for example, the S.E.A. hijacked the New York Times web page. How they did it is a lesson in the new asymmetry of conflict in cyberspace.

The New York Times is displayed at a web site—one with the domain name “nytimes.com.” But, of course, computers speak in numbers, not letters and so that “domain” must be registered and associated with an internet address. Individual companies and users don’t do that themselves, they rely on other companies—domain name registrars—to make the association. And these registrars, in turn, report their addressing linkages to the broader global network. That network, using 13 root servers, keeps a global registry of domain names and associated internet addresses—one that is updated constantly. That’s the address book for the internet—“nytimes.com” becomes an internet protocol address that is a string of numbers—and it’s how your web browser knows where in cyberspace to find the New York Times online front page.

The S.E.A. got inside the process and hijacked the domain name system. It began with a sophisticated phishing email to the Times’ registrar. [A phishing email is one that has attractive “bait” in it—a bad web link for example, or a document with malicious software embedded in it.] When the registrar took the bait, S.E.A. was (apparently) able to take control of some of the registrar’s addressing functions. In effect they got the ability to change the internet address for the New York Times to a different one, an internet address that S.E.A. controlled. The registrar, not knowing that it had been hijacked, duly reported that change up the line to the global network. As that new address got propagated around the world, all of a sudden, everyone trying to reach the Times web site was directed to an S.E.A.-controlled website.

And for good measure, the S.E.A. left behind a calling card on the registrar’s blog: “Hacked By S.E.A.,” it read. “Your servers [sic] security is very weak.”

It could have been worse. The web site redirection could have gone to a malicious website that spread malware. It might even have gone to a fake Times website with phony news. Whatever the result achieved, the S.E.A.’s effort demonstrated a more sophisticated level of skill than had been previously seen. Given these skills, military planners in Cyber Command have to take seriously the S.E.A.’s threat to retaliate if the US launches a military attack on Syria. As the S.E.A. said in a recent (anonymous!) interview:

The moment the US government breaks international law by attacking the sovereign state of Syria, it has given up any rights to complain about being targeted by us or any other group around the world, as it would have lost all legitimacy. Yes, we will target all of it.

So … how did the S.E.A. get better so quickly? As with most things in the murky domain of hackers nobody quite knows for sure. But Michael Gross of Vanity Fair recently published an article that made a convincing case that the Syrian hackers were getting assistance from Iran. As Gross reports:

One Middle Eastern cyber-analyst in London has said that “there are strong indications that members of [S.E.A.] are trained by Iranian experts.” . . . At this point, there’s no solid evidence that Iran was party to [a] hack [of the Associated Press], but among the list of plausible scenarios, none is comforting. Perhaps, with Iran’s help or urging, the S.E.A. continued Qassam’s experimentation with threats on the U.S. financial system. Perhaps the S.E.A. learned from Qassam’s bank attacks and launched an independent operation on the same model. Or perhaps whoever hacked the A.P. had no financial outcome in mind at all—it was just a $136 billion aftershock. [Qassam is an Iranian-affiliated hacker group.]

What this means, for our military planners is that we are in the midst of a paradigm shift. Our conception of conflict in the cyber domain has generally reflected a traditional understanding of warfare—it has been focused on peer nation state opponents like China or Iran or even North Korea as likely adversaries. But the reality is that unstructured semi-official groups with loose affiliations to nation states can and indeed are also likely to do as much to American interests as any nation state. The S.E.A. is just the tip of the iceberg in this regard.

The new reality is one of asymmetric conflict. The hackers’ ability to compete successfully against governments is, in the end, inherent in the structure of the Internet. That structure allows single individuals (and/or small groups) to wield power in cyberspace that is disproportionate to their numbers. And, as the S.E.A. demonstrates, nations can use non-state actors as proxies or mimic the activities of cyber hackers to hide a government hand behind malicious activities—as it seems Syria and Iran may have done.

In short, American power in Syria is constrained by the possibility of a significant response from the S.E.A. And if that’s the case for Syria, all the more so for, say, military action against Iran’s nuclear program. The cyber domain is a new world and American is no longer immune.

Image via shutterstock.com